Caterham Seven 485 Final Edition marks the end of an era

Caterham has announced the end of the line for its naturally-aspirated offerings in Europe with the new Caterham Seven 485 Final Edition. The limited edition model will be split up into 85 units - 60 of the 485 Final Editions and 25 in 485 CSR Final Edition guise.

Exclusive to the Final Edition models are the new satin black stripes which sit on a selection of five paint finishes - Golden Saffron, Viper Blue, Volcano Red, Verdes Emes and Viola Parsifae. There’s a fully-carpeted interior, carbon dashboard and seats featuring a ‘Sports Hex’ pattern with Alcantara upholstery. A unique numbered plaque inside is bespoke to each car.

The supercharged Seven 620 is the fastest Caterham you can buy in the UK, but the European range-topper is no slouch. The 485 Final Edition gets a two-litre four-cylinder from Ford with 225bhp and 204Nm of torque and a lofty rev limit of 8,500rpm, resulting in a 4.1-second 0-62mph time and 139mph top speed. Those figures are unchanged for the 485 CSR Final Edition, which is only offered with the large chassis and inboard suspension raising the weight from 560kg to 605kg.

If you wish to take your Final Edition to the track, there’s an option to fit ‘Cup’ dampers, a roll cage, a fire extinguisher and even an uprated brake master cylinder.

While the Final Edition starts at 67,495 euros (around £58,000), it will be one of the most exclusive Caterhams ever made. There will be an additional 10 right-hand drive models made - but these are destined for the Japanese market.

