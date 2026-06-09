After launching as an EV-only brand in the UK, Changan has added plug-in hybrid power to its line-up with the new Deepal S05 PHEV, which will arrive this September.

In all-electric guise the Deepal S05 kicks off at £37,990 and while pricing hasn’t been announced for the new PHEV, we expect it will cost around the same. That will make this SUV a rival to plug-in hybrid versions of the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage as well as fellow Chinese models such as the Jaecoo 7.

Despite the new powertrain, the plug-in hybrid Deepal S05 looks the same as the full-electric model, with a slightly curvier body than the larger and more aggressive Deepal S07 SUV.

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The plug-in hybrid system in the S05 is a new set-up called ‘Ultra-hybrid’ (presumably to outdo the Jaecoo SHS’ ‘Super Hybrid System’) and it’s made up of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a single electric motor for a total of 254bhp.

The plug-in hybrid was developed in part at Changan’s R&D centre in Birmingham, and also comes with an 18.4kWh battery that not only accepts a fast-charge 55kW rate, but also offers up to 62 miles of electric range.

That means the Deepal S05 PHEV’s range is six miles more than you get in the Jaecoo 7 PHEV and almost 20 miles more than in the aforementioned Kia and Hyundai. However, if you want more electric range from a plug-in hybrid, the MG HS PHEV comes with 75 miles and right now it’s available with an average saving of over £5,000 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Full specification for the Deepal S05 PHEV hasn’t been announced, but it’s likely to gain the same amount of kit as the extremely well equipped EV model. That includes frameless windows, an electric bootlid, heated front seats, a 14-speaker sound system and a head-up display.

The PHEV will also get the same 15.4-inch central touchscreen - which we experienced in the EV, finding its display sharp and its response time very quick indeed. The infotainment set-up is one of the better ones in Chinese cars of late, but there should also be Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard too.

Like every Changan model in the UK, the Deepal S05 PHEV comes with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty as well as an eight-year or 124,000-mile warranty for the plug-in hybrid system.

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