Delivan arrives from China to challenge Ford Transit Custom for van market dominance
Chery Holding Group’s Delivan brand has previewed a futuristic mid-size van that will eventually go on sale in the UK
Delivan has made its debut as China’s attempt to compete with legacy van offerings such as the Ford Transit and Volkswagen Transporter. The brand, a venture by Chery Holding Group, has confirmed its entry into the UK market, promising a line-up of traditional vans, last-mile solutions and even robotic delivery vehicles.
Perhaps the headline of Delivan’s launch at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham is the unveiling of its so-called “intelligent mobility show vehicle”, which previews a mid-size panel van to rival the likes of the all-electric Ford E-Transit Custom, Vauxhall Vivaro Electric and upcoming Renault Trafic E-Tech.
Unlike the Ford and Vauxhall, which look very much like their traditional internal-combustion counterparts, the Delivan concept adopts a simple, yet futuristic design. The flat panels on the side of the van should help cut down on manufacturing costs, while the minimalist front end design is somewhat reminiscent of the now-discontinued Kia Soul EV, with slim headlights and a flat nose. Body-coloured wheel covers should also help boost efficiency.
Speaking of which, the technical details of the Delivan remain under wraps, other than the fact that it’ll sit on a modular platform and be offered with variable roof heights, plus as a double-cab model. Rivals are capable of well over 200 miles on a single charge, so the Delivan will need to match that to be competitive.
The company says it’ll offer several fleet services alongside its product offerings, named ‘Pro’, ‘X’ and ‘I’.
Regardless, Chery Holding Group has confirmed that Delivan’s entrance into the UK market will be end-to-end, meaning it’ll include dealer and aftermarket support, charging networks and telematics.
Commenting on the launch, Jolly Yang, VP of Chery Commercial Vehicle and CEO of Delivan, said: “This is a defining moment for Chery Commercial Vehicle as we take our first step into the European market at the Commercial Vehicle Show. Europe represents one of the most advanced and demanding commercial vehicle environments in the world, and it is exactly where we want to demonstrate the strength of our vision, our technology and our long-term commitment.”
Chery Holding Group (CHG) was the parent company of Chery Auto – also behind the phenomenally successful Jaecoo and Omoda brands – but split that entity out in 2025. However, its expansion plans are just as ambitious thanks to the creation of Chery CV, which will look after the Delivan brand.
While Delivan suggests that electrification is key to its strategy, the brand has not confirmed whether it will launch exclusively with electric models, or offer hybrid powertrain options too. In any case, although Delivan is not the first new Chinese commercial vehicle company to arrive in the UK, the scale and network behind its passenger car ranges mean it looks well placed to deliver success when it arrives in 2027.
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