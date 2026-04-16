Delivan arrives from China to challenge Ford Transit Custom for van market dominance

Delivan has made its debut as China’s attempt to compete with legacy van offerings such as the Ford Transit and Volkswagen Transporter. The brand, a venture by Chery Holding Group, has confirmed its entry into the UK market, promising a line-up of traditional vans, last-mile solutions and even robotic delivery vehicles.

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Perhaps the headline of Delivan’s launch at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham is the unveiling of its so-called “intelligent mobility show vehicle”, which previews a mid-size panel van to rival the likes of the all-electric Ford E-Transit Custom, Vauxhall Vivaro Electric and upcoming Renault Trafic E-Tech.

Unlike the Ford and Vauxhall, which look very much like their traditional internal-combustion counterparts, the Delivan concept adopts a simple, yet futuristic design. The flat panels on the side of the van should help cut down on manufacturing costs, while the minimalist front end design is somewhat reminiscent of the now-discontinued Kia Soul EV, with slim headlights and a flat nose. Body-coloured wheel covers should also help boost efficiency.

Speaking of which, the technical details of the Delivan remain under wraps, other than the fact that it’ll sit on a modular platform and be offered with variable roof heights, plus as a double-cab model. Rivals are capable of well over 200 miles on a single charge, so the Delivan will need to match that to be competitive.