Dramatic Chrysler Halycon Concept previews brand’s all-electric future

Ailing American car maker Chrysler has given us a glimpse at its future in the shape of a dramatic-looking EV called the Halcyon Concept. The creation points the way ahead ot the launch of Chrysler’s first electric car in 2025.

In recent years, the Chrysler range has dwindled to just one model – the Pacifica minivan – but the Halcyon Concept is not a family-friendly MPV. Instead it’s a striking electric saloon similar to the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S or Lucid Air.

Aerodynamic performance was a priority for Chrysler, either using the bodywork to direct air across the car or utilising active aides like the rear diffuser and spoiler to boost it further. Chrysler also claims the body sits as little as four inches off the ground.

This wouldn’t be a concept car without some outrageous doors, and the Halcyon Concept gets a set of coach doors, or “red-carpet-style” doors as Chrysler calls them, with opening glass canopy sections on both sides to make getting in and out easier.

These glass sections are dimmable, while the windscreen can be made opaque for privacy and to create an immersive augmented-reality environment, complete with a ‘Stargazing Mode’.

It’s part of the Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities of the car, so “drivers can sit back, relax and allow the Chrysler Halcyon Concept to take control”, says the brand. When autonomous driving is activated the steering wheel and pedals retract, with occupants then allowed to watch movies, or have their seats lay back to look at the stars being projected on the inside of the car.