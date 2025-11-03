Cowabunga! Citroen Ami Buggy Rip Curl is a surfer’s new toy
This is surely the gnarliest variant of the Citroen Ami so far
Citroen might have a reputation for comfort, but the French firm likes to be adventurous too. And to prove it, there’s a new Rip Curl version of the all-electric Ami.
The Ami Buggy Rip Curl is just a concept at the moment, built to mark the international finals of the Rip Curl GromSearch, held in Hossegor, France this month. “Ami Buggy Rip Curl Vision embodies the free spirit and creativity that unite the two brands.” said Xavier Chardon, Citroen CEO.
“With this concept, we are reaffirming our commitment to making electric mobility accessible, starting with micro-mobility, accessible from the age of 14 and geared towards leisure." In France, being a quadricycle, the Ami can be driven by people aged 14 and up – which should resonate with some of the surfing event’s competitors, many of whom are still under 16.
This isn’t the first time Citroen has teamed up with the Australian surfing company. Back in 2016 there was the C4 Cactus Rip Curl, followed by a Rip Curl-branded C4 Picasso, SpaceTourer, C3 Aircross and Berlingo. The Ami might be the smallest to get the Rip Curl treatment, but it can still carry a surfboard.
Citroen says the Ami Rip Curl “embodies the surfer spirit” by being “practical, rugged, and adventure ready”. To do this, the Ami Rip Curl gets a new purple body colour paint to contrast the white roof, black canvas top and black roof spoiler. Like Citroen’s old Rip Curl special editions, there are special stickers on the rear pillar. The stripes around the front and rear, and on the wheelarches are white too, while there are Rip Curl side bags and an LED roof-mounted light which doubles as a mount for the surfboard. The Ami also has off-road tyres to help on sand dunes.
Its interior is pretty funky too. There are new floor mats made from recycled wetsuits (obviously water resistant), a portable shower, a little pouch on the steering wheel and a purple Bluetooth speaker.
The Rip Curl is based on the off-road-inspired Ami Buggy, which was facelifted earlier this year. There’s no word on whether the Buggy will be sold alongside the standard Ami here in the UK. However, if you’re after an Ami, there is currently one for sale on the Auto Express Used Car Marketplace for less than £5,000.
