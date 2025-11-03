Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Cowabunga! Citroen Ami Buggy Rip Curl is a surfer’s new toy

This is surely the gnarliest variant of the Citroen Ami so far

By:Alastair Crooks
3 Nov 2025
Citroen Ami Buggy Rip Curl - front angled with surf board16

Citroen might have a reputation for comfort, but the French firm likes to be adventurous too. And to prove it, there’s a new Rip Curl version of the all-electric Ami

The Ami Buggy Rip Curl is just a concept at the moment, built to mark the international finals of the Rip Curl GromSearch, held in Hossegor, France this month. “Ami Buggy Rip Curl Vision embodies the free spirit and creativity that unite the two brands.” said Xavier Chardon, Citroen CEO. 

“With this concept, we are reaffirming our commitment to making electric mobility accessible, starting with micro-mobility, accessible from the age of 14 and geared towards leisure." In France, being a quadricycle, the Ami can be driven by people aged 14 and up – which should resonate with some of the surfing event’s competitors, many of whom are still under 16. 

This isn’t the first time Citroen has teamed up with the Australian surfing company. Back in 2016 there was the C4 Cactus Rip Curl, followed by a Rip Curl-branded C4 Picasso, SpaceTourer, C3 Aircross and Berlingo. The Ami might be the smallest to get the Rip Curl treatment, but it can still carry a surfboard. 

Citroen says the Ami Rip Curl “embodies the surfer spirit” by being “practical, rugged, and adventure ready”. To do this, the Ami Rip Curl gets a new purple body colour paint to contrast the white roof, black canvas top and black roof spoiler. Like Citroen’s old Rip Curl special editions, there are special stickers on the rear pillar. The stripes around the front and rear, and on the wheelarches are white too, while there are Rip Curl side bags and an LED roof-mounted light which doubles as a mount for the surfboard. The Ami also has off-road tyres to help on sand dunes. 

Citroen Ami Buggy Rip Curl - rear 3/416

Its interior is pretty funky too. There are new floor mats made from recycled wetsuits (obviously water resistant), a portable shower, a little pouch on the steering wheel and a purple Bluetooth speaker. 

The Rip Curl is based on the off-road-inspired Ami Buggy, which was facelifted earlier this year. There’s no word on whether the Buggy will be sold alongside the standard Ami here in the UK. However, if you’re after an Ami, there is currently one for sale on the Auto Express Used Car Marketplace for less than £5,000.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We'll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

