Cowabunga! Citroen Ami Buggy Rip Curl is a surfer’s new toy

Citroen might have a reputation for comfort, but the French firm likes to be adventurous too. And to prove it, there’s a new Rip Curl version of the all-electric Ami.

The Ami Buggy Rip Curl is just a concept at the moment, built to mark the international finals of the Rip Curl GromSearch, held in Hossegor, France this month. “Ami Buggy Rip Curl Vision embodies the free spirit and creativity that unite the two brands.” said Xavier Chardon, Citroen CEO.

“With this concept, we are reaffirming our commitment to making electric mobility accessible, starting with micro-mobility, accessible from the age of 14 and geared towards leisure." In France, being a quadricycle, the Ami can be driven by people aged 14 and up – which should resonate with some of the surfing event’s competitors, many of whom are still under 16.

This isn’t the first time Citroen has teamed up with the Australian surfing company. Back in 2016 there was the C4 Cactus Rip Curl, followed by a Rip Curl-branded C4 Picasso, SpaceTourer, C3 Aircross and Berlingo. The Ami might be the smallest to get the Rip Curl treatment, but it can still carry a surfboard.