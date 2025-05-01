X-terminated! Citroen kills UK sales of the C5 X

It’s a car touted as a cross between a saloon, an estate and an SUV but despite fishing in three customer pools, Citroen’s C5 X just hasn’t caught sufficient buyers. So the spacious, comfortable and imaginative French car is dropping off UK price lists after only three years on sale, with right-hand-drive production ceasing at the end of May 2025.

Citroen’s 4.8-metre hatchback sits between the Touring (estate) versions of the BMW 3 Series and 5 Series in length, competing in the market’s so-called ‘D segment’ for executive cars. But priced from £31,355, the French flagship is more than £12,000 cheaper than the smaller BMW while offering much more space. Nonetheless, this sales proposition made zero impact in a Britain addicted to premium German executive cars.

Nor in Europe: in 2024, Citroen retailed just 4,296 C5 Xs in 28 European countries, including the UK. That’s down from 11,881 the previous year, calculates JATO Dynamics, whereas BMW sold 90,000 3 Series saloons and wagons last year. The C5 X is a much stronger seller in China, however, making Citroen the Stellantis Group’s top-selling foreign brand there.

While the C5 X will soldier on in other markets, Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas gave a replacement model the kiss of death when talking to Auto Express in Paris this week.