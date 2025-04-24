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Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar offers family-sized Spanish flair for £236 a month

The Terramar mixes bold styling and solid family SUV credentials. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 April.

By:George Armitage
9 Apr 2026
Cupra Terramar - front full width
  • Daring styling; high equipment levels
  • Punchy petrol power
  • Only £235.91 a month

Families after a spacious and practical SUV with a sportier edge should consider the Cupra Terramar – and the good news is that you can get a generously specced example for well under £250 a month right now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the charismatic high-rider for just £235.91 a month. This agreement requires £3,230.91 to be laid down as an initial payment, and it’s for a total of three years.

Those on a tighter budget who want to put down a smaller payment can choose the nine-month option. This comes to £2,666.84, and only sees the monthly price rise to £251.85.

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Mileage is capped at a default 5,000 a year, while 8,000 can be had for an extra £37.94 a month. For this reason, this offer might be better suited to lower mileage drivers.

What we particularly like about the deal is that it gets you the V2 – the pick of the range, in our opinion. This gets 19-inch wheels, heated front bucket seats, a head-up display, 360-degree parking camera and a 12.9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Powering this Terramar is one of the Volkswagen Group's familiar 1.5-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engines. It’s a great unit, mixing punchy 148bhp performance with smoothness. It’s pretty frugal, too, with Cupra claiming over 47mpg. 

The Terramar has a bold and aggressive exterior look, while the interior is lavished with copper trim and an equally daring design. It’s also a pretty practical SUV, with sliding rear seats and a roomy 630-litre boot.     

Cupra Terramar - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Terramar leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Terramar page.

Deals on Cupra Terramar rivals

Volkswagen Tiguan

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New in-stock Volkswagen TiguanCash £35,924Avg. savings £3,360
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Toyota Rav4

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Mazda Cx-30

Mazda Cx-30

New in-stock Mazda Cx-30Cash £24,300Avg. savings £3,093
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Check out the Cupra Terramar deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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