No deal! Dacia shuts website for Black Friday

Dacia has always been one to poke fun at the automotive industry (think back to its dig at BMW’s controversial subscription services with free hot water bottles) and the Romanian firm is back at it - this time with Black Friday.

You might think the budget-conscious Dacia brand would be making the most of Black Friday with discounted deals, but Dacia has said it will shut down its online sales and car configurator during the day.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said: "At Dacia, Black Friday is just a normal Friday. Shutting down our online sales for the day is a bold move but it does show our commitment to being the UK's number one car manufacturer for value.”

According to Dacia, it appears the UK population also has a sceptical eye on Black Friday with 70 per cent of Brits believing Black Friday is a marketing gimmick. Dacia will also put out a radio advert to play relaxing sounds - so that consumers can “tune out of the Black Friday noise”.

The Dacia online sales and configurator site will be back up and running on Saturday 25 November. Customers who actually want to buy a car from Dacia on Black Friday might form the opinion that the brand could be combatting the Black Friday marketing gimmick with one of its own.

