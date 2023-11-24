Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

No deal! Dacia shuts website for Black Friday

A bold strategy from Dacia sees the firm close its online sales throughout the day

by: Alastair Crooks
24 Nov 2023
Dacia Duster - front tracking

Dacia has always been one to poke fun at the automotive industry (think back to its dig at BMW’s controversial subscription services with free hot water bottles) and the Romanian firm is back at it - this time with Black Friday. 

You might think the budget-conscious Dacia brand would be making the most of Black Friday with discounted deals, but Dacia has said it will shut down its online sales and car configurator during the day. 

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said: "At Dacia, Black Friday is just a normal Friday. Shutting down our online sales for the day is a bold move but it does show our commitment to being the UK's number one car manufacturer for value.” 

According to Dacia, it appears the UK population also has a sceptical eye on Black Friday with 70 per cent of Brits believing Black Friday is a marketing gimmick. Dacia will also put out a radio advert to play relaxing sounds - so that consumers can “tune out of the Black Friday noise”. 

The Dacia online sales and configurator site will be back up and running on Saturday 25 November. Customers who actually want to buy a car from Dacia on Black Friday might form the opinion that the brand could be combatting the Black Friday marketing gimmick with one of its own. 

Click here for our list of the cheapest cars on sale in the UK...

  • Cars
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of Audi, BMW, Citroen, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
20 Nov 2023
New Dacia Accessory Packs designed for camping trips
Dacia Jogger - sleep and tent accessory pack
News

New Dacia Accessory Packs designed for camping trips

Family-orientated Jogger gets camping bundles to make it the ultimate holiday vehicle
18 Aug 2023
Dacia’s focus on value won’t end in the EV era
Dacia Bigster - front
News

Dacia’s focus on value won’t end in the EV era

Dacia's sales boss says it wants to sell petrol cars until the last day following record retail performance
18 Jul 2023
‘The new Dacia Spring EV needs to deliver on its £20k price promise’
Opinion - Dacia Spring
Opinion

‘The new Dacia Spring EV needs to deliver on its £20k price promise’

Deputy editor John McIlroy believes that the all-electric Dacia Spring could become a common sight on UK roads, but only if the price is right
12 Jul 2023

Most Popular

Range Rover thefts prompt JLR to boost security on old and new cars
Range Rover action
News

Range Rover thefts prompt JLR to boost security on old and new cars

Range Rover owners will have extra protection against car thieves and the tech can be retrofitted to older models
22 Nov 2023
New 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift: award-winner gets new look and a redesigned interior
Hyundai Tucson facelift - front
News

New 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift: award-winner gets new look and a redesigned interior

The popular Hyundai Tucson SUV has received a mid-life update, which will arrive in the UK early next year
21 Nov 2023
Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of Audi, BMW, Citroen, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
20 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content