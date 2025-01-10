Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Dacia Duster 4x4 to get electric rear axle in new flagship model

Dacia’s value-driven SUV will use hybrid technology to offer electrified off-road ability

By:Richard Ingram
10 Jan 2025
Dacia Duster

The hybrid Dacia Duster will soon be offered as a 4x4, CEO Denis Le Vot has confirmed. Previously only available on the TCe 130 turbo petrol engine, four-wheel drive is to be offered in combination with the hybrid drivetrain and an automatic gearbox.

“By the end of 2025, we’ll be introducing another [powertrain] solution: a hybrid, automatic 4x4 with an electrified rear axle,” Le Vot told us. “There was something missing in the range for lots of people. We’ve been working hard on that, because we need to make it affordable.”

He said the 4x4 set-up would be paired with the TCe 140 hybrid powertrain as well as, in some markets, the firm’s Bi-Fuel LPG system. In the UK, only the smaller Sandero is offered in LPG form, accounting for around 10 per cent of the supermini’s sales.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Le Vot detailed the virtues of the new Duster Hybrid 4x4, telling us: “Instead of having a lot of friction, we just have two wires. With no compromise off road.”

It’s likely the same powertrain will be offered in the larger Bigster in time, which, in turn, could become the company’s first plug-in hybrid, lifting the PHEV layout from the Renault Rafale – possibly in a lower state of tune.

Exact prices and specifications for the Duster Hybrid 4x4 will be revealed closer to the car’s launch towards the end of this year. Though given the Duster Hybrid currently costs around £3,000 more than the equivalent turbo petrol, we’d expect a Hybrid 4x4 to start from roughly £26,500 in Expression spec; a range-topping Extreme is unlikely to offer much change from £30k. If that proves true, the Hybrid 4x4 would be the most expensive Duster to date.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Dacia Duster (2018-2024) Expression TCe 130 long-term test: a charming, no-nonsense family SUV
Auto Express web producer Pete Baiden standing next to the Dacia Duster and a ULEZ road sign

Dacia Duster (2018-2024) Expression TCe 130 long-term test: a charming, no-nonsense family SUV

Final report: our small SUV proved perfect for family life in London
Long-term tests
25 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that
Opinion - PHEVs

Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that

Alex Ingram explains why he believes that PHEVs aren't all they're cracked up to be
Opinion
7 Jan 2025
New Peugeot 208 GTi aiming to be the next legendary French hot hatch
Peugeot 208 GTi render (watermarked) - front

New Peugeot 208 GTi aiming to be the next legendary French hot hatch

Stellantis’s UK boss Eurig Druce says Peugeot may go back to hot-hatch roots with sporty 208
News
9 Jan 2025
Dacia Bigster to hit UK streets fast as brand signals high hopes for the new SUV
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

Dacia Bigster to hit UK streets fast as brand signals high hopes for the new SUV

UK brand director says buyers will not be left waiting for Bigster deliveries as they have been for Mk3 Duster
News
9 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content