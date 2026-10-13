Dacia is preparing a new generation of its Jogger seven-seater to join the next Sandero supermini that’s due to arrive in 2028, repeating a successful recipe that should see a fully electric model offered in the range for the first time.

As previewed in our exclusive images, the new Jogger is destined to share the current car’s core proportions and layout, but come with more advanced powertrains, including a battery-electric option.

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Dacia’s head of design, David Durand, confirmed that a new Jogger is very much part of the firm’s future product offensive as it approaches a new phase of model launches. “This is a big part of our job in this strategic moment of redefining the future line-up of Dacia; how Dacia should evolve and question what fields we are and are not involved in,” he said.

“The Jogger is very Dacia, in the sense that we have no competitors. There are no European or Chinese brands in front of us; there is no real seven-seater on the market at that price or weight. There is perhaps a 10,000 Euros (£8,350) difference for a seven-seater, and 300kg in terms of weight, which is important today.”

Dacia is typically able to offer its cars at a low price due to a prudent approach to building the business case for each model by leveraging existing assets and tech from the Renault Group, combined with strict cost control. This enables the Romanian brand to price the Jogger at a point lower than rivals at all costs, and it’s a position that will continue for this next-generation model.