New Dacia Jogger due in 2028 with full-electric power for the first time
Dacia’s Sandero-based seven-seater will be offered as an EV for the first time, while also still retaining petrol engines
Dacia is preparing a new generation of its Jogger seven-seater to join the next Sandero supermini that’s due to arrive in 2028, repeating a successful recipe that should see a fully electric model offered in the range for the first time.
As previewed in our exclusive images, the new Jogger is destined to share the current car’s core proportions and layout, but come with more advanced powertrains, including a battery-electric option.
Dacia’s head of design, David Durand, confirmed that a new Jogger is very much part of the firm’s future product offensive as it approaches a new phase of model launches. “This is a big part of our job in this strategic moment of redefining the future line-up of Dacia; how Dacia should evolve and question what fields we are and are not involved in,” he said.
“The Jogger is very Dacia, in the sense that we have no competitors. There are no European or Chinese brands in front of us; there is no real seven-seater on the market at that price or weight. There is perhaps a 10,000 Euros (£8,350) difference for a seven-seater, and 300kg in terms of weight, which is important today.”
Dacia is typically able to offer its cars at a low price due to a prudent approach to building the business case for each model by leveraging existing assets and tech from the Renault Group, combined with strict cost control. This enables the Romanian brand to price the Jogger at a point lower than rivals at all costs, and it’s a position that will continue for this next-generation model.
But given that the current version is so distinctive in the marketplace, we queried whether its success would give Dacia a mandate to include more fundamental variation in design and packaging as it developed the car.
Durand responded: “If I were to start with a clean sheet of paper, I would definitely try to move forward the windscreen because it works well to emphasise the roominess of the car. But think of the advantage of sharing the front end with the Sandero. We are saving a lot of money; we can manufacture it on the same line, and there’s a heavy cost advantage to sharing so much with the Sandero.”
Our exclusive images show the next Jogger will mimic the new Sandero that’s in development. But from the B-pillar backwards, the expanded bodywork will accommodate two further rows of seats and a reasonably sized boot in a rear end that’s styled to sit somewhere between an MPV and an estate.
However, the Jogger’s technical package will be quite different next time around, as Dacia prepares a more flexible architecture for various powertrains in its next Sandero, and by extension the Jogger, too.
Key to this is Renault’s CMF-B platform, which can support ICE and all-electric variants. In the case of the next Jogger, expect to see the option of hybrid and fully electric power in the UK, with compressed natural gas (CNG) offered in other markets, too.
The hybrid set-up will be familiar from the current model, with a 155bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged engine matched to a small e-motor and battery pack. Dacia quotes combined fuel economy of around 60mpg, and the next Jogger could beat that, even if there’s a small weight penalty to contend with.
The all-electric model’s battery size is almost certain to be governed by the packaging constraints of the CMF-B platform. Currently, the largest pack available in a car running on this architecture is found in the Renault 4 and 5, which have 52kWh capacities good for around 250 miles.
However, Renault is constantly updating its electric powertrain technology, so a more powerful, smaller and cost-efficient battery pack could be on the cards – if for no other reason than to keep the R5 competitive against its own crop of tough new competitors.
But the Jogger will have no such rivals and will continue to offer customers a versatile, flexible and practical family car at a very low cost. Dacia’s CEO Katrin Adt put it very clearly: “We are always looking at it from the perspective of customer needs, and we can see that we have a very specific offer, with a loyal customer base. So it has a very specific position, and we’re in constant discussion on how to carry that forward.”
With the addition of a battery-electric option that should offer close to price parity between ICE and BEV powertrains, Dacia’s future Jogger has never been more relevant. And given that the current car costs from less than £24,000 in hybrid form, a similarly priced seven-seat electric car of the next generation might be in reach – in a way only Dacia could offer.
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