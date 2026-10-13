Dacia is preparing a new generation of its Jogger seven-seater to join the next Sandero supermini due in 2028, repeating a successful recipe that in future will soon include an electric powertrain option for the first time.

Speaking with us at this year’s Paris Motor Show, Dacia’s head of design, David Durand, confirmed that a new Jogger is very much part of the company’s future product offensive as the brand approaches a new phase of model launches.

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“This is a big part of our job in this strategic moment of redefining the future line-up of Dacia. How Dacia should evolve and question what fields we are and are not involved in,” said Durand.

“The Jogger is very Dacia, in the sense that we have no competitors. There are no European or Chinese brands in front of us; there is no real seven-seater on the market at that price or weight. There is perhaps a 10,000 Euros difference for a seven-seater, and 300kg in terms of weight, which is especially important today.”

Dacia is typically able to offer its cars at a low price due to a prudent approach to building the business case for each model by leveraging existing assets and technology from the Renault Group combined with strict cost control. Dacia is able to price the Jogger at a point lower than the competition at all costs, and it’s a position that will continue for this next-generation model.