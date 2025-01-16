Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Dacia Sandero reclaims the title of Europe’s best-selling car

The Sandero’s popularity continues to grow, as more than 300,000 were sold last year alone

By:Ellis Hyde
16 Jan 2025
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCe Expression nose

The Dacia Sandero has reclaimed the title of the best-selling car in Europe from the Tesla Model Y, with exactly 309,392 examples of the cut-price supermini sold across the continent in 2024. That's 14.5% more than in 2023.

The Sandero also retains the title of Europe’s best-selling car in terms of private sales which it’s held since 2017, and Dacia as a brand remains the continent’s biggest seller to retail customers. 

In total, Dacia sold 676,340 cars last year, which was an increase of nearly 3% on 2023 and accounts for close to 4% of all passenger car sales across Europe. It also means Dacia has sold more than nine million cars since 2004.

Elsewhere in the brand’s popular line-up, 215,024 Dusters were sold in 2024, which is a 12.3% jump on the year before, although that figure includes both the second- and new third-generation models. The seven-seater Jogger’s popularity also grew, as 96,440 examples left showrooms – a 2.4% increase on 2023.

However the Dacia Spring – the brand’s one and only electric car, which finally came to the UK in 2024 – saw a 63% decline in sales compared to 2023. Dacia believes the reduction in government EV incentives was the cause, though it did see a spike in sales following the new facelifted model’s arrival.

In the UK, Dacia saw a 10 per cent increase in its sales figures in 2024, compared to 2023, with the full-hybrid versions of the latest Duster and Jogger proving especially popular - according to brand director, Luke Broad, in an exclusive interview with Auto Express. 

This seems to have been a trend in other markets too, as Dacia has confirmed it will be offering more hybrid powertrains. We recently learned that one likely recipient is the best-selling Sandero, which could be offered with the same hybrid set-up found in the Jogger and Duster as all three are closely related under the metal.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

