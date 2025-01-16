Dacia Sandero reclaims the title of Europe’s best-selling car

The Dacia Sandero has reclaimed the title of the best-selling car in Europe from the Tesla Model Y, with exactly 309,392 examples of the cut-price supermini sold across the continent in 2024. That's 14.5% more than in 2023.

The Sandero also retains the title of Europe’s best-selling car in terms of private sales which it’s held since 2017, and Dacia as a brand remains the continent’s biggest seller to retail customers.

In total, Dacia sold 676,340 cars last year, which was an increase of nearly 3% on 2023 and accounts for close to 4% of all passenger car sales across Europe. It also means Dacia has sold more than nine million cars since 2004.

Elsewhere in the brand’s popular line-up, 215,024 Dusters were sold in 2024, which is a 12.3% jump on the year before, although that figure includes both the second- and new third-generation models. The seven-seater Jogger’s popularity also grew, as 96,440 examples left showrooms – a 2.4% increase on 2023.

However the Dacia Spring – the brand’s one and only electric car, which finally came to the UK in 2024 – saw a 63% decline in sales compared to 2023. Dacia believes the reduction in government EV incentives was the cause, though it did see a spike in sales following the new facelifted model’s arrival.

In the UK, Dacia saw a 10 per cent increase in its sales figures in 2024, compared to 2023, with the full-hybrid versions of the latest Duster and Jogger proving especially popular - according to brand director, Luke Broad, in an exclusive interview with Auto Express.

This seems to have been a trend in other markets too, as Dacia has confirmed it will be offering more hybrid powertrains. We recently learned that one likely recipient is the best-selling Sandero, which could be offered with the same hybrid set-up found in the Jogger and Duster as all three are closely related under the metal.

