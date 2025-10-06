The Dacia Spring – a rare electric car costing under £15k – has a lot going for it. Unfortunately it also has a lot going on in corners, where the soft suspension and lack of anti-roll make it lean prodigiously. But Dacia is fitting an anti-sway bar and revised springs and dampers in a meaty revamp that also covers the motors and battery.

The outgoing Spring has a modest e-motor producing either 44 or 64bhp. But in a noticeable performance boost, the new base version – the Spring 70 – will kick out 69bhp, with the flagship 100 summoning 99 horses. Mid-range torque is boosted by 20 per cent too.

That’s great news for those brave souls taking their Spring on motorway runs. Accelerating up to the motorway limit used to take a nail-biting age: a remarkable 26.2 seconds would pass while the 45 laboured from 50 to 75mph, with the 65 clocking a genteel 14 seconds for the same task. The punchier new motors despatch that benchmark in 10.3 seconds in the 70 model, and a comparatively sprightly 6.9 seconds in the Spring 100.

In another big development, the Spring is getting a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. The new battery pack’s design boosts chassis stiffness and improves weight distribution. The LFP chemistry, popularised by BYD, is more affordable, eschews rare earths and is less prone to overheating – although it is less energy efficient.