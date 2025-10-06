Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Revamped Dacia Spring gets more power, quicker charging and (yay!) an anti-roll bar

Dacia has overhauled the Spring’s suspension as part of an update for 2026

By:Phil McNamara
6 Oct 2025
Dacia Spring facelift - front6

The Dacia Spring – a rare electric car costing under £15k – has a lot going for it. Unfortunately it also has a lot going on in corners, where the soft suspension and lack of anti-roll make it lean prodigiously. But Dacia is fitting an anti-sway bar and revised springs and dampers in a meaty revamp that also covers the motors and battery.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The outgoing Spring has a modest e-motor producing either 44 or 64bhp. But in a noticeable performance boost, the new base version – the Spring 70 – will kick out 69bhp, with the flagship 100 summoning 99 horses. Mid-range torque is boosted by 20 per cent too.

That’s great news for those brave souls taking their Spring on motorway runs. Accelerating up to the motorway limit used to take a nail-biting age: a remarkable 26.2 seconds would pass while the 45 laboured from 50 to 75mph, with the 65 clocking a genteel 14 seconds for the same task. The punchier new motors despatch that benchmark in 10.3 seconds in the 70 model, and a comparatively sprightly 6.9 seconds in the Spring 100.   

Dacia Spring facelift - rear static6

In another big development, the Spring is getting a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. The new battery pack’s design boosts chassis stiffness and improves weight distribution. The LFP chemistry, popularised by BYD, is more affordable, eschews rare earths and is less prone to overheating – although it is less energy efficient. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Nonetheless, Dacia says the WLTP range of its new 24.3kWh LFP pack (140 miles) has barely changed over the old unit. That’s helped by aerodynamic tweaks to calm air beneath the car, while a new rear spoiler reduces drag. Dacia says the revised Spring will top an impressive 5mi/kWh – we’ve always found the one-tonne featherweight very efficient, clocking it at 4.4 miles/kWh on our recent budget EVs range test.  

Charging also gets a shot in the arm. The 30kW onboard DC charger is boosted to 40kW on the Extreme 100 car, for a 29-minute top-up from 20 to 80 per cent. Both Springs – the Expression 70 and the Extreme – have 7kW AC charging capability, good for a full wallbox refuel in three hours 20 minutes.

The new Spring is scheduled for UK launch just in time for the March 26 registration plate. Today a new Spring 45, though disqualified from the government’s EV grant because it’s built in China, costs from £14,995. Only the Leapmotor T03 is cheaper, thanks to a discount from its manufacturer reducing it to £14,495.

You can get your hands on a new Dacia Spring from less than £12,000 or you can lease a new Dacia Spring for just over £100 per month through our Buy a Car service.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best small automatic cars to buy 2025/2026
Best small automatic cars - header image

Best small automatic cars to buy 2025/2026

Prefer less bulk and fewer pedals? These are the best cars for you
Best cars & vans
2 Oct 2025
Cheapest cars to buy 2025
Cheapest cars - header image

Cheapest cars to buy 2025

Searching for a brand-new bargain? These are the cheapest cars in the UK right now
Best cars & vans
12 Aug 2025
Best small electric cars to buy 2025
Best small electric cars - header image

Best small electric cars to buy 2025

These compact electric cars offer colossal efficiency
Best cars & vans
4 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: this Dacia Spring is our cheapest deal of the year!
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: this Dacia Spring is our cheapest deal of the year!

The Spring is a great electric runabout, and at this price it’s easy to see why it’s our Deal of the Day for Saturday 2 August
News
2 Aug 2025

Most Popular

Renault and Dacia cyber attack: customer phone numbers and addresses stolen from third party
Electric car charging mega test - Renault logo

Renault and Dacia cyber attack: customer phone numbers and addresses stolen from third party

Renault and Dacia customers are warned to be “cautious of any unsolicited requests for information”
News
2 Oct 2025
Updated Tesla Model 3 and Model Y gain more range in round of 2025 updates
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Updated Tesla Model 3 and Model Y gain more range in round of 2025 updates

In a win for common sense Tesla has substituted buttons for a proper indicator stalk
News
3 Oct 2025
Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT: which electric SUV earns the spotlight?
Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT - front 3/4

Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT: which electric SUV earns the spotlight?

These two are at the cutting edge of electric-vehicle technology, so which makes every day feel a bit special?
Car group tests
4 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content