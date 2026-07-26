The DS No4 has been a good all-round car from the moment it joined our fleet, apart from a couple of minor niggles which can be sorted out fairly easily by a main dealer. But as the picture above shows, it suffered a bit of a bad day recently.

The car had an engine problem as I went through the Dartford Tunnel. A warning light popped up on the dash and then the engine died. I used Hybrid power to reach Thurrock services, where I called the VIP RAC service that comes with the car.

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The patrolman was unable to fix the fault because the software was not yet available, so the car was transported back to Stellantis HQ for further investigations.

On a more positive note, one of my fears about the DS hasn’t been an issue. I was concerned about the car’s boot capacity, because I enjoy cycling. One of the things I require of any car is that it can hold my road bike in the boot, preferably with the front wheel still attached. I need to drive to meet my friends for an early blast and even though the car is not massive, the bike fits with the wheel still attached and, obviously, the back seats folded.

DS No4 Hybrid Etoile Nappa: second report

Stylish hatchback put through its paces during Cornish trip