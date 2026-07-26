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Long-term tests

Long-term test: DS No4 Hybrid Etoile Nappa

Second fleetwatch report: The DS No4 suffered a recent engine failure, and it couldn’t be fixed on the side of the road as the software isn’t available

By:Pete Gibson
26 Oct 2026
DS No4 Hybrid - broken down with RAC16
Pros
  • Style inside and out
  • Supportive seats
  • Front lights
Cons
  • Rattle from dash
  • Dials rebooted mid-motorway drive
  • Braking is jerky
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The DS No4 has been a good all-round car from the moment it joined our fleet, apart from a couple of minor niggles which can be sorted out fairly easily by a main dealer. But as the picture above shows, it suffered a bit of a bad day recently.

The car had an engine problem as I went through the Dartford Tunnel. A warning light popped up on the dash and then the engine died. I used Hybrid power to reach Thurrock services, where I called the VIP RAC service that comes with the car.

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The patrolman was unable to fix the fault because the software was not yet available, so the car was transported back to Stellantis HQ for further investigations. 

On a more positive note, one of my fears about the DS hasn’t been an issue. I was concerned about the car’s boot capacity, because I enjoy cycling. One of the things I require of any car is that it can hold my road bike in the boot, preferably with the front wheel still attached. I need to drive to meet my friends for an early blast and even though the car is not massive, the bike fits with the wheel still attached and, obviously, the back seats folded.

DS No4 Hybrid Etoile Nappa: second report

DS No4 Hybrid - front end with Dr Pete16

Stylish hatchback put through its paces during Cornish trip

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  • Mileage: 8,023 miles
  • Efficiency: 44.7mpg

The DS No4 faced its first holiday trip recently when my family and I visited my twin brother in Cornwall, and I’m glad to say it performed really well on the whole. The French sense of style does make the car a pleasant place to spend time on long journeys.

The cabin is more luxurious than other Stellantis products based on the same platform. I think the Nappa leather seats look great and offer good support; they’re even heated, although I’m hoping that feature won’t be needed until later in the year. Normally I’m not a fan of brown interiors, but the DS pulls it off and there are some lovely details in the cabin. I’m glad the piano-black plastics seem to be avoiding scratches so far, too.

DS No4 Hybrid - dashboard16

So with roughly six hours of driving and more than 300 miles on motorways and Cornish lanes, the DS would get a good real-world test and meant any issues would come to the fore. Hence the white coat and stethoscope I’m wearing in the picture.

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Although the cabin is one of the DS’s strongest parts, somewhere around the head-up display or digital dials is a squeaky, loose bit of trim. It’s not always obvious, but on certain roads you get that unmistakable sound of plastic rubbing against plastic. Several staff members have driven the DS and each one has tried to pinpoint the cause, but to no avail. I’m sure a trip to a dealer will provide an easy fix, so as soon as I get time I’ll book the No4 in.

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While it’s there I’ll ask the garage to check for software updates, because during the Cornish trip a glitch saw all the screens and dials go blank. I was relieved that things rebooted within seconds and had no effect on the driveability, but it was disconcerting, especially since I was in the M5’s fast lane.

We encountered a variety of roads on our holiday and I found the DS No4 capable on most of them, but it excelled on motorways. Due to the way the hybrid system works, power is delivered smoothly and quickly. The car cruises quietly and has plenty of extra power to accelerate when overtaking. 

In addition, just one tank of petrol got us to Cornwall and around the county for two days, only needing a refill before we set off home. While the ride is suited to motorway cruising, it handles twistier routes well and is good to use as a photography tracking car.

DS No4 Hybrid - rear 3/416

My only minor complaint with the DS’s powertrain is a slight jolt when I slow down to a stop, which feels like a change from regen to friction braking. I reckon it’s a characteristic I’ll adjust to, though. If you read my last report, you’ll know that the lane-assist tech can be a bit lively. Thankfully I’ve found the shortcut switch that turns the system off, and I’m glad to say that there’s much less beeping now.

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Despite these small issues, the DS No4 is still a really appealing car. I think the design is bold and the front is unique, with just enough illumination. The headlights and side lights work really well to separate it from other vehicles in the Stellantis group. The rear styling is not as effective, but overall it’s good to see a different take on family-based cars.

Overall, the package is almost complete, and if the minor issues I’ve detailed can be dealt with, I’m sure the No4 will help increase DS sales. I hope so, because it’s a brand that would be missed if it wasn’t here, simply for its ability to be different.

DS No4 Hybrid Etoile Nappa: first fleetwatch report

DS No4 - lane-keep assist16

The DS No4 has mostly impressed me so far, but its lane-assist system is really testing my patience

The DS No4 has already covered hundreds of miles and my only complaint so far is the lane-assist system, which warns “Make sure you stay in lane” even when I’m in the centre of a lane on a motorway.

On a drive back from Yorkshire it beeped for at least 10 minutes, and changing lanes while indicating had no effect. The only way to stop it is to go into a sub-menu on the touchscreen. Hopefully it’s just an over-active sensor and it can be fixed.

DS No4 Hybrid Etoile Nappa: first report

DS No4 Hybrid Etoile Nappa - header16

Will stylish hatch work as a photographer’s wheels?

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  • Mileage: 1,161 miles
  • Efficiency: 44.0mpg

I’m really intrigued to get to know my new long-term test car. The DS No4 is the latest upmarket hatchback from the French firm, and with the old DS nameplate being a play on the French word for goddess, it’s got to be good, right?

As you can see, the No4 has already been called upon for photography duties with our Mazda versus Tesla twin test, and I have to say it’s making a good impression.

DS No4 Hybrid Etoile Nappa - dashboard16

Under the skin, the No4 features the same EMP2 platform as many other Stellantis models, including the Peugeot 5008 I ran last year. The DS has the same hybrid system, too, but with so many marques – from Citroen to Vauxhall – using this running gear, DS really needed to do something different for its hatch to stand out, especially when you consider its £41,250 price, including options. That puts the No4 in a very exclusive club, and it’s actually more expensive than the larger Mazda and Tesla electric cars on the twin-test.

Thankfully, first impressions count for a lot, and visually the No4 goes some way to justify its elevated price. Our car is painted in Pearl Crystal with a Perla Nera Black roof and features 19-inch Sapporo alloys. Adding to the look are dramatic daytime running lights that zig-zag across the nose, while in my eyes the exterior’s angular design has hints of Audi about it, but with lots of extra bling. 

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I’m not wholly convinced by the ‘DS AUTOMOBILES No4’ lettering across the bootlid – especially when rival brands such as BYD have realised that less is more – but overall the DS is an appealing car to look at.

The interior is nicely finished, too, with subtle brown diamond-cut Nappa leather and lots of shiny piano-black plastic. I’ve found that the latter always looks good in other cars I’ve run, only for it to be ruined by scratches, so we’ll see how the DS’s trim fares. 

There are lots of metal-effect flourishes in the cabin, too, with the recurring diamond theme offering an art-deco approach to style that is unique to the DS brand. The No4 certainly feels more like a premium product than other Stellantis hatchbacks.

DS No4 Hybrid Etoile Nappa - boot space16

Swapping from a Nissan Qashqai SUV to a French hatch isn’t the most obvious move for a photographer who travels long distances, because my camera gear takes up a lot of room. However, a bit of forward planning means that the DS is able to meet my requirements, while the bigger draw is the fact it’s a petrol hybrid, so it’s better suited to my needs than an electric model or a plug-in hybrid. Indeed, our first shoot with the Mazda and Tesla involved a trip from Essex to Leicestershire and back in a day; it was a trip I wouldn’t have relished in an EV.

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At the moment the DS covers all the obvious needs to be a good long-term test car. The ride is soft and the hybrid system is responsive while returning good economy. Once you get used to the layout of the switches (the window controls are high on the driver’s door and the armrest is only a thin sliver of material, for example), the interior works well and gives off a luxury vibe. 

The seats are supportive, too, while the boot is big enough to swallow most of my photography gear and the cabin has plenty of storage for various coffee cups and sandwiches from petrol stations.

Rating3.5 stars
Model testedDS No4 Hybrid Etoile Nappa
On fleet since:June 2026
Price new:£37,815
Powertrain:1.2-litre 3cyl petrol MHEV
Power/torque:134bhp/230Nm
CO2/tax:117g/km/£200
Options:Metallic paint with black roof (£945), Absolute Comfort Pack (£1,600), Absolute Tech Pack (£650)
Insurance*:Group: 24 Quote: £1,116
Mileage/mpg:1,161/44.0 mpg
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

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