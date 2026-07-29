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New Ferrari 12Cilindri GTO to turn V12 supercar up a notch

Rarefied GTO badge could find its way onto Ferrari’s only V12 model

By:Alastair Crooks
29 Jul 2026
New Ferrari 12Cilindri GTO - front6

Ferrari’s 12Cilindri grand tourer already has an 819bhp naturally aspirated V12 hurling 819bhp at the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox or six-speed manual courtesy of the new ‘Manuale’, so you might wonder where Ferrari can take its GT next. Well, these latest spy shots suggest that a hot GTO version is in the works. 

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Those letters mean a great deal for Ferrari, having been used for three very special models – the 250 GTO in 1962, the 288 GTO of the mid-eighties and most recently, the 599 GTO

Ferrari hasn’t officially hinted at a new 12Cilindri GTO, or any hardcore version of its V12 flagship. However, Auto Express did uncover the fact that the firm trademarked the ‘12Cilindri GTO’ name earlier this year and we’ve now seen what looks like a more focused, sportier version of the 12Ciliindri undergoing development. 

The test car wears full camouflage, but we can spot some key changes such as the aero canards on the edge of the front bumper for additional downforce. However, the side profile looks unchanged with the car riding on the same 21-inch wheels that are available on the standard car. 

At the rear, we can see the biggest modification with the test car sprouting a ducktail spoiler – a design trait found on hardcore predecessors, the F12 TDF and 812 Compitizione.  

The current 12Cilindri’s 6.5-litre V12 produces 819bhp and 678Nm of torque without turbocharging or electrical assistance. Any new GTO will surely maintain this ethos when it arrives – probably sometime in 2027 – when any extra power from the engine are likely to be met with reduction in its 1,560kg kerbweight.

Looking to get a prancing horse in your garage? There are some great used Ferrari’s available right now on the Auto Express Buy a Car service here

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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