Ferrari’s first all-electric car was always going to be controversial, but if you’re not a fan of the new Luce, fear not because the firm still makes plenty of petrol-powered supercars. And judging by a slew of recent trademark filings, it isn’t about to stop any time soon.

Just days before the Luce was revealed, Ferrari filed for 10 trademarks, three of them based on the 12Cilindri: a ‘Ferrari 12Cilindri GTO’, ‘Ferrari 12Cilindri MM’ and a ‘Ferrari 12Cilindri MM Aperta’. Right now there are two versions of Ferrari’s front-engined, V12-powered GT car available, the coupe and the Spider, both with 819bhp with a staggering 9,500rpm red line.

Of the new trademarks, the GTO moniker is possibly the most evocative and iconic of any used in Ferrari’s history - despite only being used three times, on the 1962 250 GTO, the 288 GTO of the mid-eighties and the 599 GTO. The regular 12Cilindri possesses incredible performance already, but we imagine it would be even more focused in GTO form, with the potential for chassis and engine tweaks.

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The MM name, meanwhile, has been used on the 250 and 375 in reference to the 1,000-mile Mille Miglia, whereas the ‘Aperta’ would be a roofless model – and distinct from the 12Cilindri Spider.

Four trademarks used the name of the F80, Ferrari’s 1,183bhp hybridised flagship supercar. There are the FXX80 and F80XX, which we expect to be used for just one car, a possible successor to the track-only Ferrari FXX and the LaFerrari FXX-K. Then there are the F80 Targa and F80 Roadster, which will aim to allow owners to hear the 887bhp 3.0-litre V6 and its ‘baby V12’ engine note more clearly.

Ferrari applied for several trademarks for the 296 supercar too. Presumably, ‘296 CS’ will be a shortened name for a Challenge Stradale edition, which could be a road-going version of the 296 Challenge race car, ditching the 296’s hybrid unit, leaving the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6’s 690bhp as the sole supplier of power to the rear wheels.

Finally, the ‘Challenge Evo’ trademark suggests a hotter version of the 296 Challenge race car is in store - much like the old 488 Challenge Evo.

The Auto Express Buy A Car service even extends to used Ferraris too - check out what we have available from the iconic supercar manufacturer here…