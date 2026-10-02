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Incoming Fiat Multiplay concept sounds like a real-life Transformer

Fiat has cooked up something unusual for the Paris Motor Show which can “switch from one configuration to the other in just a few movements”

By:Matt Robinson
2 Oct 2026
Fiat Multiplay concept teaser

What if you could have two cars in one? That’s what Fiat is envisioning for the future with the Multiplay concept it’s set to display at the Paris Motor Show this month.

Details are currently scarce, with a single close-up teaser image and a very short press release being all we have to go on. It references the 600 Multipla of the fifties, a six-seater that’s just 3.5 metres long and the 1998 Multipla MPV

“Now, Fiat challenges convention once again with Multiplay, a concept that could create an entirely new category by responding to the way people live today, as the boundaries between family life, leisure, work and adventure become increasingly fluid,” the Italian brand boldly claims. 

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The concept “combines the open load space and outdoor versatility of a pick-up with the comfort and flexibility of an SUV”, and like a Transformer toy, it can cleverly switch “from one configuration to the other in just a few movements’ using ‘an ingenious mechanism”. 

The starting point for the Multiplay could be the Multiplina concept we first saw earlier in 2026, which is essentially a stretched version of the Topolino. That car will actually go into production, and comply with L7 quadricycle regulations, giving it a higher top speed than the Topolino and Ami from Stellantis stablemate Citroen, which are made to L6 rules and are all out of ideas at just 28mph.

Although we’d caution against expecting a production version of the mysterious Paris concept as well, it might end up as more than just an inconsequential motor show curiosity, with Fiat calling the Multiplay “a source of inspiration for the future development of products that will complete its affordable family transportation range”.

Alongside the Multiplay, the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback SUVs will enjoy their first official outings. 

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