New entry-level Fisker Ocean beats Tesla Model Y on range and price

The entry-level ‘Sport’ version of the Fisker Ocean electric SUV has exceeded its maker’s own range estimates, offering an official WLTP range of 288 miles – five miles further than the base Tesla Model Y can go on a full charge. The bigger gulf, however, is the Fisker’s starting price of £36,900 that undercuts the Tesla’s by over £8,000.

The Model Y isn’t not the only electric family car out-classed on paper by the Fisker Ocean Sport though, as the most basic Hyundai Ioniq 5 costs close to £7,000 more than the Fisker, with a range that’s 50 miles shorter. The BYD Atto 3 from China manages to come within a few hundred pounds of the Fisker on price and can’t quite match its range, either.

There’s no real shortage of standard kit on the cheapest Fisker Ocean, as every Sport model gets 20-inch ‘AeroStealth’ wheels, a slim 9.8-inch digital driver’s display, 17.1-inch portrait central touchscreen, glass roof, powered tailgate, upholstery made from recycled plastic bottles, plus Fisker’s FI-Pilot suite of safety systems that includes blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, driver drowsiness warning and automatic emergency braking.

Fisker hasn’t revealed the exact capacity of the ‘Touring Range’ battery used in the Ocean Sport, but performance-wise it uses a single 271bhp electric motor to drive the front wheels, and can go from 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds. Drivers also get a choice of either ‘Earth’ or ‘Fun’ drives modes, but there’s an additional ‘Hyper’ mode for sharper throttle response and a ‘Boost’ mode that maximises acceleration from a standstill can be unlocked with an optional Performance Package.

The Fisker Ocean Sport is available to order now, with first examples expected to arrive here in 2024. It’s one of three models in the Fisker Ocean line-up now, with the others being the ‘Ultra’ and ‘Extreme’. Both of these variants use a 113kWh battery to power a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup. The range-topping Ocean Extreme is the quickest of the bunch, capable of 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds, and boasts a 440-mile range – the longest-range of any electric SUV on sale in Europe.

