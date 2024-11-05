New Ford Custom Garage program is designed to make personalisation easier

This year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas will see Ford launch its new Custom Garage program. This aims to make it easier for customers to customise their cars with “exclusive, limited-edition appearances and performance upgrades”.

Showcasing the depth of customisation that Custom Garage offers are the Ford Bronco ‘Matte Black’ and ‘Sinister Bronze’ packages. On display at the show, the pair feature a range of exterior tweaks with off-road ability in mind - although Ford says Custom Garage will be able to cater to on-road vehicles too.

The special kit on the Broncos includes off-road levelling suspension, 17-inch wheels, bespoke grilles and badges, extended wheelarches, and a new spare-tyre carrier. Costing $5,200 (roughly £4,000), the updates can be carried out by a Ford dealer or a certified shop. Personalised engine tunes will also be made available under the new program, and the company says vehicles with packages from its Custom Garage will still be covered by the new-car warranty.

Over the past five years, Ford’s personalisation and accessories business has grown by 20 per cent. “Our customers want to make their vehicles all their own through upgrades that reflect their personal style and the latest trends,” said Kim Mathers, director of Ford Vehicle Personalization and Performance Parts. “We can offer limited-edition Ford Custom Garage packages through our dealers – with every part designed and tested to our factory standards for peace of mind and easy installation.”

Ford says there are no plans to expand the Custom Garage program outside of the US at the moment.

