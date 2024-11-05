Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Ford Custom Garage program is designed to make personalisation easier

Ford is listening to customers that want to modify their cars

By:Alastair Crooks
5 Nov 2024
Ford Custom Garage Packages Sinister Bronze Ford Bronco - front 3/416

This year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas will see Ford launch its new Custom Garage program. This aims to make it easier for customers to customise their cars with “exclusive, limited-edition appearances and performance upgrades”. 

Showcasing the depth of customisation that Custom Garage offers are the Ford Bronco ‘Matte Black’ and ‘Sinister Bronze’ packages. On display at the show, the pair feature a range of exterior tweaks with off-road ability in mind - although Ford says Custom Garage will be able to cater to on-road vehicles too. 

The special kit on the Broncos includes off-road levelling suspension, 17-inch wheels, bespoke grilles and badges, extended wheelarches, and a new spare-tyre carrier. Costing $5,200 (roughly £4,000), the updates can be carried out by a Ford dealer or a certified shop. Personalised engine tunes will also be made available under the new program, and the company says vehicles with packages from its Custom Garage will still be covered by the new-car warranty.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

Over the past five years, Ford’s personalisation and accessories business has grown by 20 per cent. “Our customers want to make their vehicles all their own through upgrades that reflect their personal style and the latest trends,” said Kim Mathers, director of Ford Vehicle Personalization and Performance Parts. “We can offer limited-edition Ford Custom Garage packages through our dealers – with every part designed and tested to our factory standards for peace of mind and easy installation.”

Ford says there are no plans to expand the Custom Garage program outside of the US at the moment. 

Do you want the Ford Custom Garage program to come to the UK? Tell us in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New look for Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept and Ram EV at SEMA show
Dodge Ram and Charger with Viper GTS livery

New look for Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept and Ram EV at SEMA show

Ram 1500 REV Tungsten joins electric Charger concept with classic livery from the Viper GTS at tuner show in Las Vegas
News
5 Nov 2024
Nissan’s SEMA concept car showcase includes a muscle truck and a Z-car
Nissan Frontier TARMAC Concept - front

Nissan’s SEMA concept car showcase includes a muscle truck and a Z-car

The SEMA show regularly plays host to highly modified Nissans
News
5 Nov 2024
Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy Concept flies WRC flag at SEMA 2024 with turbo power
Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy Concept

Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy Concept flies WRC flag at SEMA 2024 with turbo power

Toyota’s show car gets an uprated turbo engine from the US-spec GR Corolla, all-wheel drive and a retro-inspired livery 
News
5 Nov 2024
Best new Fords coming soon
Best new Fords coming soon - header image

Best new Fords coming soon

The new, somewhat controversial Ford Capri has been drawing lots of attention, but it’s not the only thing coming soon from Ford
Best cars & vans
4 Nov 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: fuel-sipping Toyota Yaris Cross with new tech for £257 per month
Toyota Yaris Cross - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: fuel-sipping Toyota Yaris Cross with new tech for £257 per month

Toyota’s recently updated, highly efficient hybrid SUV is our Deal of the Day for 2 November
News
2 Nov 2024
New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range
Suzuki e Vitara reveal - front

New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range

The compact Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV will be available with four-wheel drive, and should arrive next summer
News
4 Nov 2024
Renault Scenic Iconic Long Range long-term test: head-to-head with the Ford Explorer
Renault Scenic long-termer - header

Renault Scenic Iconic Long Range long-term test: head-to-head with the Ford Explorer

First report: French SUV joins the fleet and takes on Ford’s new Explorer
Long-term tests
2 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content