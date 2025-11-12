Ford Racing – the company’s performance and motorsports division – has confirmed it’s working on a new road car. Better still, we’ll get our first glimpse of it very soon, on 15 January 2026.

Details are thin on the ground at the moment, but Ford Racing’s global director Mark Rushbrook said the car will be “a testament to how deeply we’re integrating our racing innovation into the vehicles you drive every day.

“The racetrack is our ultimate proving ground, fast-tracking developments that will soon be under the hood and in the chassis of your next Ford.”

One of the reasons for Ford Performance being rebranded as Ford Racing earlier this year was to deepen the bond between the company’s various racing machines and its road cars. That suggests more extreme road-going race cars are on the way – stuff in the vein of the bonkers 815bhp Mustang GTD we drove recently.

Will Ford, the performance division’s general manager, said the rebrand to Ford Racing “is not a marketing exercise. This is a promise. It signals a new, more focused mission to tear down the wall between our race teams and the engineering of the vehicles you drive every day on and off road.”