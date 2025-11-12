New Ford GT supercar could be just weeks away
Ford Racing’s first road car brings technology and expertise from the track to the streets
Ford Racing – the company’s performance and motorsports division – has confirmed it’s working on a new road car. Better still, we’ll get our first glimpse of it very soon, on 15 January 2026.
Details are thin on the ground at the moment, but Ford Racing’s global director Mark Rushbrook said the car will be “a testament to how deeply we’re integrating our racing innovation into the vehicles you drive every day.
“The racetrack is our ultimate proving ground, fast-tracking developments that will soon be under the hood and in the chassis of your next Ford.”
One of the reasons for Ford Performance being rebranded as Ford Racing earlier this year was to deepen the bond between the company’s various racing machines and its road cars. That suggests more extreme road-going race cars are on the way – stuff in the vein of the bonkers 815bhp Mustang GTD we drove recently.
Will Ford, the performance division’s general manager, said the rebrand to Ford Racing “is not a marketing exercise. This is a promise. It signals a new, more focused mission to tear down the wall between our race teams and the engineering of the vehicles you drive every day on and off road.”
He added, “Under one global Ford Racing banner, our engineers and designers will develop our performance road cars right alongside our race cars. The technology that survives the Baja 1000 will be in the DNA of the next F-150 Raptor. The aerodynamic lessons we learn at Daytona and Le Mans will be sculpted into the body of the next Mustang.”
What exactly is Ford Racing cooking up? One possibility is a road-going version of the hypercar that Ford will be entering into the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027, which we’re assuming will see the return of the legendary Ford GT name.
Ford CEO Jim Farley has also expressed interest in creating a $300,000 (about £228,000), 1,000bhp off-road supercar designed to conquer sand, gravel and dirt, inspired by its Dakar rally racer.
The sneak peak at the mysterious speed machine will be part of Ford Racing’s 2026 season launch. This will also celebrate the company’s return to Formula One as provider of the power unit for the Red Bull and Racing Bulls teams.
Auto Express spoke to Farley in 2024 about Ford’s new strategy that’s seeing it become a more aspirational brand based around iconic names like Bronco, Capri, Mustang and even Explorer, in response to competition from China.
“Ford's entering a new phase,” he told us, “where we have our first generation of these personality vehicles. We're going to listen to the market, and we're going to evolve, and we're going to see what works and doesn't and then we'll double down on the things we're good at.”
Farley said, “When I asked, ‘What do we naturally do well at Ford?’, it came out like we're really good at fast Fords, Broncos, authentic off-roaders and vehicles like Explorer.”
He pointed to the success of the Raptor name as a strong example of where the brand should go. “We took Raptor on, we made it global and we made it mainstream. It came from desert racing in Mexico and now it's a global phenomenon.”
The Mustang is still going strong too, with Farley believing “we can take on Porsche with Mustang. Now it's the best-selling sports coupe in the world. We sell a tonne of Mustangs in Australia, a tonne in Sweden. And we're gonna get stronger and stronger. We're gonna invest in that brand.”
Farley admitted, “We never funded enthusiast products, they were always a side business.” But that’s now changed, he said: “Now with Raptor, Mustang and Bronco, they're not a side business, they're our business,” which might also explain the investment and road car plans for Ford Racing.
