Ford Racing posted a short teaser video for the new car, which is due out next year, with the unmistakable sound of a V8 engine going through the gears, plus the mouth-watering claim of an “all-motor heart born from racing”.

The Cobra name was last applied to the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra between 1995 and 2004; this came as a coupe or convertible, with a supercharger, and also as the performance-focused and very rare ‘Cobra R’. The video ending with the letter R highlighted in blue suggests we may see the return of the Cobra R as well.

Unlike the Mustang Dark Horse SC, which uses a supercharged 5.2-litre V8, we expect the Cobra to retain a naturally aspirated V8, which could be derived from Ford Racing’s 5.4-litre unit used in a GT3 car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Either way, compared to the standard Mustang, the Cobra should feature not only extra power but chassis tweaks too. Things such as the brakes will surely be reworked to cater for greater performance, as will the suspension, steering and cooling - and no doubt the bodywork too judging from previous Mustang Cobra models.

The current Mustang line-up has a wide range of prices, from the standard car’s £57,670 up to the Nurburgring-conquering GTD at well over £300,000. The Dark Horse version costs from £69,940 and we expect the new Cobra will sit just above this, providing a rival to the upcoming V8-powered Mercedes-AMG CLE 63.

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...