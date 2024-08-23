Ford Transit Custom Nugget campervan gains rugged-looking Active trim and all-wheel drive

The new Ford Transit Custom Nugget campervan arrived earlier this year, and already Ford is expanding the range by adding a more rugged-looking Active trim level, longer wheelbase model, plug-in hybrid powertrain and the option of all-wheel drive.

Built in collaboration between Ford and German campervan specialist Westfalia, the latest Nugget campervan has only been available in Titanium specification until now, with prices starting from £77,338.

The new Active specification is designed to better suit customers with a passion for the outdoors. It adds a more rugged, SUV-inspired look with black plastic rocker and wheelarch cladding, a new front bumper with a contrasting section that looks like a skid plate, and unique 17-inch alloy wheels.

Meanwhile the interior gets more durable, water-resistant seat fabric designed to help keep the interior dry after watersports or a day at the beach. The Driver Assistance Pack also comes as standard with Active trim, and includes blind spot information, reverse brake assist and adaptive cruise control.

All-wheel drive can be added to the Transit Custom Nugget Active if you get it with the standard EcoBlue diesel engine. This also allows the campervan to offer a maximum towing capacity of up to 2.3 tonnes.

The new longer wheelbase version of the Transit Custom Nugget offers a larger kitchen area with more worktop space for preparing food, plus more storage for pots and pans, and a bigger built-in wardrobe to help keep the interior free of clutter. Buyers who enjoy staying off the grid stays will be able to specify an alternative longer wheelbase interior layout that includes a built-in toilet.

Finally, the Transit Custom Nugget is now available to order with a plug-in hybrid powertrain similar to the found in the recently refreshed Ford Kuga SUV. It combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and a 11.8kWh battery which allows for quiet, zero-emissions driving in town and around the campsite.

