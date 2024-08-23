Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Ford Transit Custom Nugget campervan gains rugged-looking Active trim and all-wheel drive

Ford’s home away from home is also available with plug-in hybrid power

by: Ellis Hyde
23 Aug 2024
New Ford Transit Custom Nugget in Active trim - front static 5

The new Ford Transit Custom Nugget campervan arrived earlier this year, and already Ford is expanding the range by adding a more rugged-looking Active trim level, longer wheelbase model, plug-in hybrid powertrain and the option of all-wheel drive. 

Built in collaboration between Ford and German campervan specialist Westfalia, the latest Nugget campervan has only been available in Titanium specification until now, with prices starting from £77,338.

The new Active specification is designed to better suit customers with a passion for the outdoors. It adds a more rugged, SUV-inspired look with black plastic rocker and wheelarch cladding, a new front bumper with a contrasting section that looks like a skid plate, and unique 17-inch alloy wheels.

Meanwhile the interior gets more durable, water-resistant seat fabric designed to help keep the interior dry after watersports or a day at the beach. The Driver Assistance Pack also comes as standard with Active trim, and includes blind spot information, reverse brake assist and adaptive cruise control.

All-wheel drive can be added to the Transit Custom Nugget Active if you get it with the standard EcoBlue diesel engine. This also allows the campervan to offer a maximum towing capacity of up to 2.3 tonnes. 

The new longer wheelbase version of the Transit Custom Nugget offers a larger kitchen area with more worktop space for preparing food, plus more storage for pots and pans, and a bigger built-in wardrobe to help keep the interior free of clutter. Buyers who enjoy staying off the grid stays will be able to specify an alternative longer wheelbase interior layout that includes a built-in toilet.

Finally, the Transit Custom Nugget is now available to order with a plug-in hybrid powertrain similar to the found in the recently refreshed Ford Kuga SUV. It combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and a 11.8kWh battery which allows for quiet, zero-emissions driving in town and around the campsite. 

Would you choose the Ford Transit Custom Nugget over the Volkswagen California campervan? Let us know in the comments below...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

