New Genesis GV60 Magma: fiery EV turns up the heat as it completes testing

The launch of the Genesis GV60 Magma is edging closer, with the Korean brand announcing the completion of the hot EV’s global testing programme. Set to be Genesis’ first-ever high-performance model, the electric hatchback has been pushed to the limit across some of the world’s most demanding environments to ensure it delivers on its promise of exhilarating performance married to refined comfort.

The GV60 Magma's journey has been a true baptism of fire (and ice), beginning earlier this year in the sub-zero chill of Arjeplog, Sweden. From there, engineers chased the heat, heading to the California Proving Ground in the US, where extreme temperatures were used to validate critical systems such as power output, cooling efficiency and thermal protection for the high-performance electric powertrain.

The globe-trotting development then took a turn for the cold again, crossing into the Southern Hemisphere Proving Ground in New Zealand. Here, at 1,500 metres above sea level, engineers scrutinised the car's chassis precision, traction stability and braking robustness on icy, wind-swept terrain, to ensure stability at high speeds and to boost cornering confidence.

The final stage of testing took place in Korea this September, with an intensive assessment across real-world driving and racetrack capability.

Engineers drove the GV60 Magma from the Namyang R&D Center on motorways, mountain roads, and more congested urban streets to help refine its everyday drivability, while the EV was also put through its paces on the tarmac of the Inje Speedium Circuit, to assess its acceleration and handling dynamics.