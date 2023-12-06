Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Honda is coming to CES and bringing an electric car concept

We’re about to be given a glimpse of Honda’s future by an upcoming concept model

by: Alastair Crooks
6 Dec 2023
Honda EV concept teaser

At next year’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, Honda will display a new concept EV - teased here for the first time. The concept previews Honda’s new “EV series”, which it says is destined for “global markets”. 

Not much information has been divulged over the new Honda concept car, besides the fact that it has an EV powertrain. Honda also announced that “key technologies” will be showcased at its CES booth to highlight the firm’s “direction of electrification”. 

All we can see from the shadowy close up teaser image is a low, blanked-off grille and a simple, cab-forward design which has the bonnet, windscreen and roofline flowing in one surface. There’s also an intricate wheel design on view. 

The concept certainly doesn’t appear to follow on from Honda’s previous electric sports car teasers from 2022 - which were showcased as part of the firm’s announcement of a £30 billion investment into its EV plans leading up to 2030. Back then we saw two models under sheets (possibly suggesting an electric S2000 and NSX were in the works), although those cars looked far more traditional in their body shape than this concept. 

We’ve seen that sports cars are a key part of Honda’s electrification plans. A presentation slide from 2022 also suggested that a low-slung supercar will sit at the top of its EV range, whether or not this will be previewed in spirit by this upcoming concept will become clearer on 9 January in Las Vegas.

Now check out the latest on Honda's upcoming Prelude here... 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

New Honda Sustaina-C is an electric city car with its own ‘Pocket’
Honda Sustaina-C and Pocket EV scooter
News

New Honda Sustaina-C is an electric city car with its own ‘Pocket’

The cute Honda Sustaina-C concept car is partnered with a ‘Pocket’ EV scooter
27 Oct 2023
Honda Prelude revived as an electrified coupe
Honda Prelude Concept
News

Honda Prelude revived as an electrified coupe

Tokyo Motor Show plays host to Honda’s Prelude Concept
25 Oct 2023
Electric Honda supercar teased by sister brand Acura
Electric Acura Vision - front
News

Electric Honda supercar teased by sister brand Acura

Honda and Acura eye up a forward-looking supercar as spiritual successor to NSX
18 Aug 2023
New 2023 Honda e:Ny1: UK pricing and specs revealed
Honda e:Ny1 - front tracking
News

New 2023 Honda e:Ny1: UK pricing and specs revealed

The new all-electric Honda e:Ny1 SUV costs from £44,995 in the UK
31 Jul 2023

Most Popular

‘Forget leasing a car, a cut-price van should be your next everyday vehicle’
Opinion - Fiat Scudo
Opinion

‘Forget leasing a car, a cut-price van should be your next everyday vehicle’

With some huge savings to be had, Mike Rutherford thinks a van could be the perfect vehicle
3 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: Spacious Skoda Superb is a peerless estate for £223 a month
Skoda Superb Estate - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: Spacious Skoda Superb is a peerless estate for £223 a month

The Superb is one of our favourite estates and our Deal of the Day for Monday 4 December
4 Dec 2023
New Renault 5: price, specs, launch and on sale dates
Renault 5 EV concept at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed
News

New Renault 5: price, specs, launch and on sale dates

Renault’s reborn Renault 5 will start from €25,000 in Europe, suggesting a circa-£30k price in the UK. It's due on sale in the summer of 2024. Here's …
1 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content