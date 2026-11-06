Another teaser showing some of the car’s front-end lighting previews yet more links to Land Rover products. The thin horizontal lighting and defined edges running along the sides of the bonnet suggest a similar sense of solidity; it could even feature a clamshell-style bonnet.

It’ll run the new Honda Hybrid system

While we don’t yet know any official specifications of the car’s powertrain, we do know that it’ll feature a next-generation Honda hybrid system.

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Building on the company’s current e:HEV technology, this system will work by using a small petrol engine largely as a generator, leaving the bulk of the propulsion to come from a pair of electric motors. One of these will feed the car’s battery pack acting as a small generator, while the second will drive the front wheels directly.

In larger and higher-specification models like the Avancier, the number of electric motors could actually increase to three with a further e-motor mounted on the rear axle to achieve all-wheel drive.

Honda says this new era of powertrains will be the most efficient of its type – a claim that could well be accurate given the already impressive numbers achievable by Honda’s existing e:HEV technology.

What about the revolution inside?

This new era of Honda models previewed by the Avancier will also incorporate a fundamentally redesigned interior, with the brand’s new Asimo user interface to be rolled out across the range. This was a system developed in tandem with Honda’s ambitious – but now cancelled – 0 Series electric car programme, yet it will still see the light of day in these new hybrid-powered models.

As well as offering greater connectivity and new digital features, the new Asimo interface will run on larger, brighter and more responsive displays. In some cases, these will be spread across the entire dash-front in a Mercedes-style panel, but the style of its application in the new Avancier remains to be seen.

An ambition of the Honda 0 Series programme was to reach the point of the cars being fully ‘software defined’ - meaning that features and capabilities were governed by updatable software rather than fixed hardware. We don’t yet know whether this initial batch of new Hondas will hit this target from the off.

Beyond the tech, we also expect to see a sense of simplicity in the overall interior design. Honda is promising the use a smaller range of higher quality materials and fabrics, giving its future models a cleaner, yet still warm and inviting cabin feel.

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