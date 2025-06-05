Honda plans to make various upgrades to its system, such as expanding the proportion of the rev range where the engine operates most efficiently. The new and improved hybrid set-up will be combined with a new, lighter platform and a newly-developed electric AWD drive unit. While the focus is on efficiency, the AWD system will provide an “exhilarating driving experience at the will of the driver, appealing to all senses”, according to Honda.

Honda says the new hybrid will improve fuel economy by more than 10 per cent compared to current models. For context, the latest hybrid-powered Honda Civic can officially return up to 56.5mpg, and we managed to average 50.3mpg during our own testing. Honda is also aiming to reduce the cost of its next-generation hybrid powertrains by more than 30 per cent.

To demonstrate the renewed importance of hybrids within the company, the new ‘H mark’ badge that was originally only going to be worn by members of the ‘0 Series’ EV line-up, will now also feature on Honda’s most important hybrid models, starting in 2027.

Technical details are thin on the ground at the moment, and so is any information about these 15 new hybrid models. However, we expect that successors to the Jazz supermini and Civic hatchback will be among them, considering the outgoing versions are a few years old now. One of the few prototypes spotted thought to be using the new hybrid powertrain has been a US-market Civic.

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