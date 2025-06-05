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New Honda Hybrid to be “world’s most efficient powertrain” and feature in 15 new cars

Honda’s next-generation hybrid setup will have also driver fun in mind, according to its maker

By:Alastair Crooks, Ellis Hyde
12 Oct 2026
New Honda Hybrid system - Honda Civic prototype

Honda has revealed the name of its new electrified powertrain that’ll be used in 15 new cars, and while it might not sound exciting, ‘Honda Hybrid’ has the significant task of powering the maker’s next-generation all-important hybrid models, the first of which will launch next year. 

Honda’s commitment to hybrid powertrains comes just months after the Japanese brand cancelled its all-electric £11.7 billion ‘0 Series’ project. Two concept models were shown, a saloon and an SUV, and Auto Express even went to Japan to test a prototype. But the whole plan was canned with Honda citing slow customer take-up of EVs. 

According to Honda, the new hybrid set-up will be the “world’s most efficient powertrain”, continuing the brand’s long history of hybrid systems. The first, called IMA (Integrated Motor Assist), was introduced in 1999 on the Mk1 Honda Insight: a rival to the evergreen Toyota Prius

How will ‘Honda Hybrid’ work? 

Honda’s next-generation e:HEV hybrid powertrain will be an evolution of its two-motor system, which it introduced back in 2014. This sees a petrol engine work together with two electric motors, one used to drive the wheels and another to generate energy for the car’s battery. The combustion engine can drive the wheels, mainly on the motorway to maximise efficiency.

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Honda plans to make various upgrades to its system, such as expanding the proportion of the rev range where the engine operates most efficiently. The new and improved hybrid set-up will be combined with a new, lighter platform and a newly-developed electric AWD drive unit. While the focus is on efficiency, the AWD system will provide an “exhilarating driving experience at the will of the driver, appealing to all senses”, according to Honda.

Honda says the new hybrid will improve fuel economy by more than 10 per cent compared to current models. For context, the latest hybrid-powered Honda Civic can officially return up to 56.5mpg, and we managed to average 50.3mpg during our own testing. Honda is also aiming to reduce the cost of its next-generation hybrid powertrains by more than 30 per cent.

To demonstrate the renewed importance of hybrids within the company, the new ‘H mark’ badge that was originally only going to be worn by members of the ‘0 Series’ EV line-up, will now also feature on Honda’s most important hybrid models, starting in 2027.

Technical details are thin on the ground at the moment, and so is any information about these 15 new hybrid models. However, we expect that successors to the Jazz supermini and Civic hatchback will be among them, considering the outgoing versions are a few years old now. One of the few prototypes spotted thought to be using the new hybrid powertrain has been a US-market Civic. 

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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