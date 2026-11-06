This is the Honda Avancier, a brand new seven-seat SUV with the brand’s next generation hybrid powertrain, design language, infotainment system and just about everything else. Honda’s journey in the last few years has been a difficult one, with the expensive cancellation of its bespoke BEV programs and shrinking global market share. This new SUV, is the beginning of the fight-back plan – and it’s just one of 15 new models due by March 2030.

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The Avancier name has previously been used on a China-only crossover SUV, but this brand new seven-seater is for the global market. It’ll start production in right-hand-drive form for sales in Japan and Australia next year, so there’s still potential that it could be sold in the UK.

This family-sized model would give Honda a rival to seven-seater SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Santa Fe, a growing UK market it has not had a contender in before. If the Avancier was to be sold in the UK, it would be priced above the current CR-V at somewhere around £50,000.

What's new with the Avancier design?

The first element of Honda’s next-generation models is the exterior design, which introduces a new and more contemporary look.

The most striking angle previewed is the rear, which appears dramatically different from any current Honda. Parallels could be drawn with Range Rover due to the two thin upright lighting elements, but it’s clear that the Avancier sits them within a very different body defined by a strong, angular D-pillar and a crisp line running down the car’s side.