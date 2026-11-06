New Honda Avancier revealed in challenge to Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Santa Fe
More than just another new SUV, this one will introduce Honda’s next generation of design and technology
This is the Honda Avancier, a brand new seven-seat SUV with the brand’s next generation hybrid powertrain, design language, infotainment system and just about everything else. Honda’s journey in the last few years has been a difficult one, with the expensive cancellation of its bespoke BEV programs and shrinking global market share. This new SUV, is the beginning of the fight-back plan – and it’s just one of 15 new models due by March 2030.
The Avancier name has previously been used on a China-only crossover SUV, but this brand new seven-seater is for the global market. It’ll start production in right-hand-drive form for sales in Japan and Australia next year, so there’s still potential that it could be sold in the UK.
This family-sized model would give Honda a rival to seven-seater SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Santa Fe, a growing UK market it has not had a contender in before. If the Avancier was to be sold in the UK, it would be priced above the current CR-V at somewhere around £50,000.
What's new with the Avancier design?
The first element of Honda’s next-generation models is the exterior design, which introduces a new and more contemporary look.
The most striking angle previewed is the rear, which appears dramatically different from any current Honda. Parallels could be drawn with Range Rover due to the two thin upright lighting elements, but it’s clear that the Avancier sits them within a very different body defined by a strong, angular D-pillar and a crisp line running down the car’s side.
Up front, Honda’s designers have split the headlights, with upper daytime running lights bisected by a small vent. The main light units sit below where you can see a further air intake and the car’s radar array, with a final small intake mounted right at the bottom.
It’ll run the new Honda hybrid system
While we don’t yet know any official specifications of the car’s powertrain, we do know that it’ll feature a next-generation Honda hybrid system.
Building on the company’s current e:HEV technology, this system will work by using a small petrol engine largely as a generator, leaving the bulk of the propulsion to come from a pair of electric motors. One of these will feed the car’s battery pack acting as a small generator, while the second will drive the front wheels directly.
In larger and higher-specification models like the Avancier, the number of electric motors could actually increase to three with a further e-motor mounted on the rear axle to achieve all-wheel drive, in a system called eAWD.
Honda says this new era of powertrains will be the most efficient of its type – a claim that could well be accurate given the already impressive numbers achievable by Honda’s existing e:HEV technology.
What about the revolution inside?
This new era of Honda models previewed by the Avancier will also incorporate a fundamentally redesigned interior, with the brand’s new Asimo user interface to be rolled out across the range. This was a system developed in tandem with Honda’s ambitious – but now cancelled – 0 Series electric car programme, yet it will still see the light of day in these new hybrid-powered models.
This new era of Honda models previewed by the Avancier will also incorporate a fundamentally redesigned interior, with the brand’s new Asimo user interface to be rolled out across the range. This was a system developed in tandem with Honda’s ambitious – but now cancelled – 0 Series electric car programme, yet it will still see the light of day in these new hybrid-powered models.
As well as offering greater connectivity and new digital features, the new Asimo interface will run on larger, brighter and more responsive displays. This new 15-inch screen does dominate the dashboard, but it’s yet to spread to also include a passenger display – something we expect to see in future.
An ambition of the Honda 0 Series programme was to reach the point of the cars being fully ‘software defined’ - meaning that features and capabilities were governed by updatable software rather than fixed hardware. We don’t yet know whether the Avancier or its fellow models in the initial batch of new Hondas will hit this target from the off.
Beyond the tech, Honda’s new interior architecture is simple and clean, with lots of upholstered surfaces and a slick new steering wheel. The three-row cabin of the Avancier is set up for a seven-seater layout, with three seats in the second row and two in the third.
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