Honda is readying a new generation of models for its new hybrid era, and the most important of them all has just been previewed. An all-new Honda CR-V, with a new design language, new technology package and an even more efficient Honda Hybrid powertrain is coming soon – we’ll just have to wait our turn in the UK and Europe.

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As the Japanese company’s global highest seller, this will be one of the first models to undergo such a substantial overhaul across the board. Until now it has been previewed only by a badge sporting a new font, but we know that Honda has been working on introducing some big changes from the car we know today.

The first and most obvious will be a new design language, one that will shake off the solid, if slightly safe-edged look of today’s car for something more progressive and inspirational.

Honda has already previewed what this new language could look like in a couple of other forms, starting with the Honda hybrid saloon concept that was revealed earlier this year. This far more angular styling didn’t just sit on top of familiar proportions, but shaped the car’s elegant fastback shape that Honda’s been working on for a few of its future models.