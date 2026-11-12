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Honda CR-V is all set for a dramatic overhaul in 2027

The next-gen Honda CR-V is going to represent a total change from today’s model – and more details are emerging

By:Jordan Katsianis
12 Nov 2026
Honda CR-V Teaser

Honda is readying a new generation of models for its new hybrid era, and the most important of them all has just been previewed. An all-new Honda CR-V, with a new design language, new technology package and an even more efficient Honda Hybrid powertrain is coming soon – we’ll just have to wait our turn in the UK and Europe.

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As the Japanese company’s global highest seller, this will be one of the first models to undergo such a substantial overhaul across the board. Until now it has been previewed only by a badge sporting a new font, but we know that Honda has been working on introducing some big changes from the car we know today.

The first and most obvious will be a new design language, one that will shake off the solid, if slightly safe-edged look of today’s car for something more progressive and inspirational.

Honda has already previewed what this new language could look like in a couple of other forms, starting with the Honda hybrid saloon concept that was revealed earlier this year. This far more angular styling didn’t just sit on top of familiar proportions, but shaped the car’s elegant fastback shape that Honda’s been working on for a few of its future models.

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However, a more relevant teaser could be the Avancier that’ll be sold in some overseas markets. This previewed an ultra-clean SUV shape and hi-tech details like flush LED lighting and new badging – all elements that we’re expecting to see on the new CR-V.

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Honda will also introduce the Asimo infotainment system. This is a far more advanced set-up that, as is the case on many European rivals, combines all the digital systems of the car into one or two completely connected interfaces. These also run on something much closer to a software-defined electrical architecture, giving it a more robust connection to online services and by extension the ability to be given Tesla-like software updates over the air.

Honda CR-V front tracking

Finally, the new CR-V should also be one of the first cars to benefit from the new Honda Hybrid system. This new tech has been designed to deliver greater efficiency than the current car, with electric motors responsible for a majority of the drive, and the petrol engine instead working more as a generator.

However, whether the CR-V that we will see in the next few months includes this technology from the off remains to be seen. That’s because it will first be revealed in its American specification. US versions will be available with Honda Hybrid in future, but with a desire to compete with the all-new Toyota RAV4, and a much more competitive Nissan X-Trail (or Rogue in the USA) Honda’s keen to get its new model in production and on sale as quickly as possible. 

This means that there might be a reasonable wait until the Japanese-built right-hand-drive models reach the UK and Europe. US production, by contrast, will begin in mid-2027 for 2028 model year cars.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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