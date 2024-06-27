New Hyundai Inster to shake-up EV market with impressive range and price

The small, affordable electric-car market is hotting up, and the latest entrant is looking to turn things on its head. The Hyundai Inster – based on the petrol-powered, Korean-market Casper city car – is set to arrive later this year, with up to 220 miles of range and a predicted £22,000 starting price.

The new arrival is equipped with a 42kWh battery as standard, but it’s the larger 49kWh layout that’s set to steal the headlines. Hyundai says the ‘Long Range’ car is capable of a rather conservative (and estimated, at this stage) 4.1mi/kWh, which in conjunction with the smallest 15-inch wheels, contributes to a Dacia Spring-beating claimed range. The standard car will do 180 miles on a charge.

The base car gets a 96bhp electric motor, while the Long Range version is boosted to 113bhp, making it capable of 0-62mph in 10.6 seconds. Top speed stands at 87mph or 93mph depending on whether you opt for the Standard or Long Range model, though torque is rated at 147Nm across the board.

All cars get a 120kW maximum DC charging rate, which Hyundai says makes the Inster good for a 10-80 per cent top up in 30 minutes. The city car will charge at 11kW (AC) where conditions allow, meaning a full charge of the bigger battery is possible in four hours and 35 minutes. The charge port (both AC and DC) is located on the nose, and it will also feature Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology.

The Inster’s body and wheelbase have been stretched slightly compared with the petrol Casper – presumably to accommodate the new car’s EV powertrain. Measuring 3,825mm long, 1,610mm wide and 1,575mm tall, the Hyundai is a little bit longer than the Spring, but shorter than the new Citroen e-C3. Hyundai claims 280 litres of boot space, or 351 litres with the sliding rear seats pushed fully forward. The upright stance should provide decent headroom inside.