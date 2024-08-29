Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Internet-breaking Hyundai N Vision 74 is actually going to be built

Hyundai appears to have confirmed that its stunning 2022 concept car will enter production

by: Ellis Hyde
29 Aug 2024
Hyundai N Vision 74 concept - front action

The radical Hyundai N Vision 74 concept caused a huge stir online when it was unveiled two years ago as seemingly everyone with an internet connection fawned over the awesome wedge design. It seems Hyundai heard the demands for a road-going version, because the N Vision 74 is actually going to build it.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A presentation slide from the company’s 2024 CEO Investor Day appears to confirm long-held suspicions that the Hyundai N Vision 74 would be entering production. On the slide, the car’s name is included among the high-performance EVs the brand will deliver by 2030 – with others including Genesis Magma cars.

This official indication that the N Vision 74 will eventually hit the streets is all the information we have for now. The brand hasn’t laid out a timeline for its arrival, nor has it announced potential pricing or how many will be produced.

However a South Korean newspaper reported earlier this year that the N Vision 74 could arrive as early as 2026, and just 200 examples will be built, with each costing more than £284,000 (500 million won in Korea). 

The same report suggests that the road-going N Vision 74 will produce over 760bhp and its powertrain will feature a hydrogen fuel-cell, just like the original concept that we drove in 2022.

Hyundai plans 21 new models by 2030

Hyundai’s “hydrogen hybrid rolling lab” used a unique setup that included a fuel-cell stack over the front wheels, a 62.4kWh T-shaped battery mounted low down in the centre of the car, two hydrogen fuel cells mounted at the rear and a pair of electric motors to drive the rear wheels. 

The design is said to be inspired by the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974, which was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro. He also penned the DMC Delorean, which may explain the resemblance. 

What do you think of the Hyundai N Vision 74? Let us know in the comments section below...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

