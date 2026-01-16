Hyundai i10 axed! Another nail in the petrol city car coffin

Another one of the new car market’s entry-points has been put out to pasture, with Hyundai ceasing production of its i10 supermini for European consumption. Stock is still available through UK dealers for the moment, but factory orders for the Hyundai i10 have now officially ended, opening up space in the Turkish manufacturing plant for a future EV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The i10 hatchback has been a huge success for the Korean brand during its tenure, selling over 370,000 units since its introduction into the UK in 2008. Despite this, however, Hyundai has no immediate plans to replace the small petrol-powered model, with the firm instead pointing buyers towards the electric Hyundai Inster as a new entry-point in its range - this despite the EV costing nearly £5,500 more.

Starting at £18,350, the base-level i10 isn’t quite the bargain it was back in 2008, but it still represents one of the most affordable ways of getting into the new car market. With its comprehensive warranty and low running costs, it continues to be an attractive option for buyers here in the UK.

This is another example of the squeeze that small, relatively inexpensive petrol-powered cars like the i10 are being put under, with only Kia’s closely related Picanto still available as a petrol-powered city car option in the UK market. Both Fiat and Toyota still offer the 500 and Aygo X in Europe, but the two are now hybridised, and far more expensive to buy as a result.

Purely ICE-powered city cars continue to do big business in overseas markets, though, and this should see a replacement for the i10 come down the line in the next few years. However, it’s more and more unlikely to be approved for sale in the EU and UK markets with their increasingly stringent regulations that push up small car costs.

Instead the small car future seems to be electric. Despite the higher cost of the battery, EVs are often easier to design to meet safety legislation and, the battery apart, more straightforward technologically. Hyundai hasn’t confirmed a direct successor to the ICE-powered i10 model, but a new A-segment EV is sure to be on the product plan, especially as rival European brands begin to gear up for all-new electric A-segment models like the new Renault Twingo and forthcoming Volkswagen ID. Lupo.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

• Google

• Reddit

• Whatsapp