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Hyundai Kona Electric gets a discount of £3,750 thanks to government’s EV grant

The 2023 Auto Express Car of the Year now starts from £31,250 thanks to the Electric Car Grant

By:Ellis Hyde
28 Jul 2026
Hyundai Kona Electric - front

The Hyundai Kona Electric, winner of the Auto Express Car of the Year award in 2023, is the latest model to qualify for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG) from the Government.

The electric family SUV was already eligible for the £1,500 Band 2 grant, but now that it gets the full £3,750 Band 1 amount, the starting price has been brought down to just £31,250.

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The Kona Electric has received the higher grant after a review of the environmental credentials of its supply chain and manufacturing process.

Every version of the Kona Electric qualifies for the maximum grant as well, with customers getting four trim levels to choose from – Advance, N Line, Ultimate and N Line S – plus two battery options. 

The entry-level ‘Standard Range’ 48.4kWh unit is good for up to 234 miles on a single charge, while the ‘Long Range’ 65.4kWh battery ups the range to 319 miles. The latter is also powered by a 215bhp electric motor that allows it to do 0-62mph in less than eight seconds. 

Standard kit across the line-up includes dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an energy-saving heat pump, a rear-view camera, keyless entry, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and dual-zone climate control.

Our pick of the range is the Kona Electric Advance with the bigger battery and the optional Comfort Pack, which adds heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, and rear privacy glass, all for £600. And now, thanks to the grant, our ideal-spec model costs less than £32,000. 

However, you can save way more than £3,750 on the Hyundai Kona Electric by ordering your own perfect model through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, or you can lease one from just £262 per month. 

The Kona Electric is one of the few models that qualifies for the maximum grant. The ECG requires electric cars to meet certain criteria, such as having a starting price below £37,000 and manufacturers providing an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty for the battery. Band 1 models also have to demonstrate higher sustainability credentials and production standards.

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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