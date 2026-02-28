Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid at £300 per month is just £43 per seat

Space for all the family

Lots of standard kit

Available from just £300 per month

Big cars tend to come with a suitably grand price tag, but today’s Deal of the Day bucks that trend. The hybrid-powered, seven-seater Hyundai Santa Fe is now available for just £300 pounds per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, or the equivalent of just £42.80 per seat.

Offered by Carwow Leasey, the deal is spread across two years, with 5,000 miles annual allowance and a £3,903.28 initial payment. Of course, given this is a family car, you might want to consider upping the mileage and taking the sting out of the initial payment; decreasing the initial payment to £2,654.92 and upping the mileage to 8,000 annually increases monthly payments to a still-reasonable £393.32.

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This looks even more attractive when you consider that the model showcased here is the 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid Premium model. The four-wheel drive, plug-hybrid powertrain outputs a hefty 288bhp, making it perfect for hauling and towing. Despite the Santa Fe’s bulk, it’ll even return a frugal 74.3mpg, according to Hyundai, and can travel over 33 miles on electric power alone – ideal for the school run.

Premium-spec models come with all the mod cons, including heated leather front seats, adaptive cruise control, front-and-rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and all the USB-C charging ports a modern family could need. There’s also twin 12.3-inch screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity if you’d rather not use the built-in sat nav.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Santa Fe leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Santa Fe page.

Check out the Hyundai Santa Fe Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…