Hyundai Tucson gets price hike, but is still £8k cheaper than a VW Tiguan

Hyundai has announced a new range structure for its Tucson SUV. It’s a rival for some of the UK’s top-selling models such as the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan, and Hyundai is hoping to keep the spark alive on its model until an all-new replacement arrives in the next year or so.

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No mechanical upgrades have been included in the update, so pure petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains will still be available with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, plus front or all-wheel drive.

Instead, the main changes relate to the Tucson’s trim levels. Replacing the former Advance and Premium line are new Element and Black Line models, while the N-Line is now known as N-Line Edition. The previous range-topping options, N-Line S and Ultimate, remain as they were in a twin-prong flagship arrangement above these three new options.

Each of the new variants will initially be available in pure petrol and hybrid forms, and plug-in hybrids will be available to order in April this year. Prices will kick off at £30,935 for the entry-level Element with a six-speed manual and 148bhp turbocharged 1.6-litre engine, while the 232bhp hybrid powertrain in the same entry-level Element trim starts at £34,860. These models are both marginally more expensive than their predecessors.

In terms of equipment and styling, Element models match the former Advance trim with key standard equipment including dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto on the 12.3-inch touchscreen display, 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

Step up to the Black Edition and you’ll see a generous step-up in equipment, adding 19-inch alloy wheels, black door mirrors, black window surrounds, rear privacy glass, LED rear lights, a second 12.3-inch display in front of the driver, cloth and leather upholstery, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

As a sportier option, the N-Line Edition includes more aggressive bumpers with body-coloured wheelarches. Inside, there’s also unique fabric upholstery, a premium audio system, three-zone climate control, heated rear seats, a powered tailgate, head-up display, matrix LED headlights and remote folding rear seats.

The range-topping N-Line S and Ultimate models remain as they were, and add in goodies such as leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and electric seats.

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