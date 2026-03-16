Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hyundai Tucson gets price hike, but is still £8k cheaper than a VW Tiguan

Popular family SUV has new line-up, offering more value and less complexity

By:Jordan Katsianis
16 Mar 2026
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering

Hyundai has announced a new range structure for its Tucson SUV. It’s a rival for some of the UK’s top-selling models such as the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan, and Hyundai is hoping to keep the spark alive on its model until an all-new replacement arrives in the next year or so. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

No mechanical upgrades have been included in the update, so pure petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains will still be available with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, plus front or all-wheel drive. 

Instead, the main changes relate to the Tucson’s trim levels. Replacing the former Advance and Premium line are new Element and Black Line models, while the N-Line is now known as N-Line Edition. The previous range-topping options, N-Line S and Ultimate, remain as they were in a twin-prong flagship arrangement above these three new options. 

Each of the new variants will initially be available in pure petrol and hybrid forms, and plug-in hybrids will be available to order in April this year. Prices will kick off at £30,935 for the entry-level Element with a six-speed manual and 148bhp turbocharged 1.6-litre engine, while the 232bhp hybrid powertrain in the same entry-level Element trim starts at £34,860. These models are both marginally more expensive than their predecessors.

In terms of equipment and styling, Element models match the former Advance trim with key standard equipment including dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto on the 12.3-inch touchscreen display, 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera. 

Step up to the Black Edition and you’ll see a generous step-up in equipment, adding 19-inch alloy wheels, black door mirrors, black window surrounds, rear privacy glass, LED rear lights, a second 12.3-inch display in front of the driver, cloth and leather upholstery, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

As a sportier option, the N-Line Edition includes more aggressive bumpers with body-coloured wheelarches. Inside, there’s also unique fabric upholstery, a premium audio system, three-zone climate control, heated rear seats, a powered tailgate, head-up display, matrix LED headlights and remote folding rear seats. 

The range-topping N-Line S and Ultimate models remain as they were, and add in goodies such as leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and electric seats.  

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hyundai Tucson review
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front tracking

Hyundai Tucson review

The Hyundai Tucson combines refinement, space, style and hybrid technology to create a mid-size SUV that’s hard to beat
In-depth reviews
23 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Sportily-styled Hyundai Tucson N Line for £243 a month
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Sportily-styled Hyundai Tucson N Line for £243 a month

Hyundai’s top-selling SUV is a popular choice for families – and with offers like this it’s easy to see why. The Tucson is our Deal of the Day for Dec…
News
5 Dec 2025
Most reliable SUVs and 4x4s to buy 2026
Most reliable SUVs - header image

Most reliable SUVs and 4x4s to buy 2026

We reveal the most reliable SUVs and 4x4s, according to our Driver Power survey
Best cars & vans
22 Oct 2025
Hyundai leasing deals
Hyundai Ioniq 5 front tracking

Hyundai leasing deals

These are the best leasing deals on Hyundai cars that you’ll find right now
Best cars & vans
7 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Long-term test: BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7 - front tracking

Long-term test: BYD Sealion 7

Second report: all is not rosy in the garden when it comes to driving our BYD
Long-term tests
13 Mar 2026
Kia PV5 Passenger vs Vauxhall Vivaro Life: can South Korea’s MPV beat a home-grown rival?
Kia PV5 Passenger vs Vauxhall Vivaro Life - front angled

Kia PV5 Passenger vs Vauxhall Vivaro Life: can South Korea’s MPV beat a home-grown rival?

Kia is entering new territory with its quirky van-based PV5 electric MPV. Vauxhall’s Vivaro Life is a benchmark rival, so can the South Korean newcome…
Car group tests
14 Mar 2026
Long-term test: Toyota Prius Excel
Toyota Prius Excel - header with charging cable

Long-term test: Toyota Prius Excel

First report: Surprises galore as Mk5 version of hybrid pioneer joins fleet
Long-term tests
15 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content