New Jaecoo 8 coming to the UK to fight the Hyundai Santa Fe and Skoda Kodiaq

The flagship seven-seat SUV is expected to start from around £45,000 – its plug-in hybrid set-up will provide more than 90 miles of EV range

By:Ellis Hyde
20 Feb 2026
Jaecoo 8 - front 3/48

This is the new Jaecoo 8, the Chinese brand’s seven-seat flagship SUV, which is coming to the UK to rival heavyweights such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Hyundai Santa Fe and Volkswagen Tayron

Some may be disappointed that it isn’t a larger version of the best-selling Jaecoo 7, because the brand has opted for a slightly sleeker, more modern design than its square-jawed sibling. Although there are some shared design elements, like the enormous ‘waterfall’ grille and chunky Jaecoo lettering and a full-width rear light bar.

The J8 uses the same underpinnings as the Chery Tiggo 9 and the Omoda 9 that arrived here last year. It appears that UK cars will feature the same plug-in Super Hybrid System powertrain for an enormous pure-electric range of more than 90 miles, according to Jaecoo.

That large zero-emissions range comes courtesy of a 34.5kWh battery, which is bigger than the one used in the original Nissan Leaf EV. That’s used to power two electric motors, which work together with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a three-speed transmission that’s designed for use in hybrid set-ups. 

Jaecoo says drivers will also be able to cover more than 750 miles on a single tank of petrol and a full battery, which is enough to get from London to Berlin without stopping. Plus, the 4.8-metre SUV should have all-wheel drive and 428bhp, like its mechanically related cousins, so 0-62mph may take around five seconds.  

Exactly when the Jaecoo 8 will land in showrooms hasn’t been announced, but we expect it to be soon because the car is already on the brand’s UK website. 

Jaecoo 8 - dashboard8

Prices should start from around £45,000, which would put it in the same region as the plug-in hybrid versions of the Kodiaq and Santa Fe that are available from a little over £42k and £43k respectively. But you can save money on both cars by ordering them through our Buy A Car service

Based on what we can see in other markets, standard equipment on the Jaecoo 8 should include 20-inch wheels, dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker sound system including speakers in the headrests, heated and ventilated front seats, heated middle-row seats and adaptive cruise control, among other driver-assistance tech. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

