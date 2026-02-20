This is the new Jaecoo 8, the Chinese brand’s seven-seat flagship SUV, which is coming to the UK to rival heavyweights such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Hyundai Santa Fe and Volkswagen Tayron.

Some may be disappointed that it isn’t a larger version of the best-selling Jaecoo 7, because the brand has opted for a slightly sleeker, more modern design than its square-jawed sibling. Although there are some shared design elements, like the enormous ‘waterfall’ grille and chunky Jaecoo lettering and a full-width rear light bar.

The J8 uses the same underpinnings as the Chery Tiggo 9 and the Omoda 9 that arrived here last year. It appears that UK cars will feature the same plug-in Super Hybrid System powertrain for an enormous pure-electric range of more than 90 miles, according to Jaecoo.

That large zero-emissions range comes courtesy of a 34.5kWh battery, which is bigger than the one used in the original Nissan Leaf EV. That’s used to power two electric motors, which work together with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a three-speed transmission that’s designed for use in hybrid set-ups.

Jaecoo says drivers will also be able to cover more than 750 miles on a single tank of petrol and a full battery, which is enough to get from London to Berlin without stopping. Plus, the 4.8-metre SUV should have all-wheel drive and 428bhp, like its mechanically related cousins, so 0-62mph may take around five seconds.

Exactly when the Jaecoo 8 will land in showrooms hasn’t been announced, but we expect it to be soon because the car is already on the brand’s UK website.

Prices should start from around £45,000, which would put it in the same region as the plug-in hybrid versions of the Kodiaq and Santa Fe that are available from a little over £42k and £43k respectively. But you can save money on both cars by ordering them through our Buy A Car service.

Based on what we can see in other markets, standard equipment on the Jaecoo 8 should include 20-inch wheels, dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker sound system including speakers in the headrests, heated and ventilated front seats, heated middle-row seats and adaptive cruise control, among other driver-assistance tech.

