New Jaguar logos unveiled as big concept reveal moves closer

Jaguar’s transformation to a high-end luxury brand has started to take shape, with the company revealing its new logos and styling details.

The artwork for the relaunched brand comes ahead of a new concept car that will show Jaguar’s new design direction as it moves to a line-up of three £100,000+ electric cars. The prototype, to be shown at Miami Art Week on 2 December, will feature Jaguar’s new signature, ‘leaper’ and a new “strikethrough” design element, set to be seen across Jaguar's new models, as well as a new colour palette.

“These four symbols of change are elements that will be universally recognised codes of Jaguar going forward”, said the firm’s brand design director Richard Stevens.

The device mark is Jaguar’s signature, and the company has developed its own in-house font to update the lettering. According to the company, the capped G in the middle of the word "creates symmetry and perfect balance”, while the classic Jaguar ‘leaper’ - described as “our precious mark of provenance” has been revised and embedded into a new Jaguar detail of 16 horizontal lines, a so-called strikethrough that is likely to be carried over into its cars as a design feature.

Jaguar has also developed what it calls its monogram. Consisting of the first and last letters of its name, the flourish could be deployed in places such as the centre of alloy wheels, or by high-end branding partners, which Jaguar is looking to attract as it moves its pricing and aspirations up a level.

“If we want to move into a space beyond automotive with modern luxury, we can’t play at it, there is a real aspiration to move into a totally different space,” said Stevens. Jaguar wouldn’t be drawn on collaborations, but will be looking at prestige arrangements to drive home the message that it has moved upmarket.

On top of a reduced dealer network on account of the lower volumes that this push to a more luxury product will bring, Jaguar is looking to establish a number of “curated brand stores” to create what boss Rawdon Glover described as “dramatic and atmospheric experiences” in key cities around the world. The first is set to open in Paris’s Golden Triangle, the heart of the city’s luxury retailing.

