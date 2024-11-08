Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Reveal of Jaguar’s ‘Reimagined’ future set for 2 December

Jaguar will unveil the next stage of its electric future at the upcoming Miami Fashion Week

By:Paul Barker
8 Nov 2024
2023 Jaguar XE - badge

Jaguar has confirmed the first step to its new luxury electric future will be taken on 2 December with the unveiling of a concept car at Miami Fashion Week in America. 

The complete overhaul has seen the brand recently end UK sales of its entire new-car offering for around 18 months before the arrival of the first new car in summer 2026, but JLR Chief Executive Adrian Mardell said he has “never been more confident in Jaguar in the past 25 years, in what Jaguar needs to be, the client base it needs to seek and what it needs in order to be successful”.

Mardell said the next stage in Jaguar’s transformation will “be incredible, jaw-dropping and copy nothing”, although he warned that investment in the brand “is and will be proportionate to the size and scale of the opportunity we see”. With the shift to JLR viewing itself as a so-called ‘house of brands’, with Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar as four distinct areas of the business rather than previously operating as just Land Rover and Jaguar, the latter is one of four pillars rather than two. “The volume aspirations will be much lower and the transaction price much higher, and the retail outlets will be much fewer,” he said about the ‘new’ Jaguar. “The investment will be within fewer products and the volumes we expect to take.”

Mardell rejected any concerns that the slower than expected move to electric cars could have an impact for Jaguar’s full EV luxury shift. “The set-up for the brand at relaunch will be spot on and I don't see anything in today’s market conditions that concerns me,” he said.

He also confirmed that the first production Jaguar EV, due in summer 2026, will use the JEA architecture. It will arrive after the new electric Range Rover (which is due next year and built on the company’s flexible architecture) and a second model on the company’s new EMA platform in spring 2026 – likely to be an electric version of the Velar

Each of those platforms will have further EVs added by the end of 2027, with the “strength of the market determining the speed of new product,” according to Jaguar’s CEO. “The intent hasn’t changed, but the pace will be dictated by client acceptance of the technology going forward.” 

