New Range Rover Sport Electric spotted in Germany preparing for 2025 launch

The Range Rover Sport is about to gain a pure electric option and we’ve caught the luxury EV undergoing testing as it gears up for a 2025 launch. It’ll be the second all-electric Range Rover model, after the full-fat electric Range Rover arrives next year.

When the current-generation Range Rover Sport arrived in 2022 it gained the firm’s new MLA-Flex platform. This flexible architecture not only allows for mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but all-electric too - as we’ll soon see in the sizable form of the Range Rover Electric.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Two other all-electric Range Rovers will also arrive by 2026, acting as EV replacements for the current Evoque and Velar. Those two will be based on the Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) and will be built at the firm’s plant in Halewood, Merseyside. The larger MLA-Flex cars, meanwhile, will be built alongside their petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid alternatives at Solihull.

The all-electric Range Rovers shouldn’t look too different from their internal-combustion engined counterparts - judging from these latest spy shots. Aside from a new, more covered grille, the Sport Electric prototype we spied looks unchanged from the front. Around to the side we see the car rides on a set of 22-inch alloy wheels and inside there’s a full roll cage - suggesting this car is being tested at the Nurburgring race circuit.