Jaguar I-Pace and E-Pace marked for death, but F-Pace is sticking around for now

Jaguar has confirmed that production of its E-Pace small SUV and I-Pace electric SUV will come to an end in December this year, as the British brand prepares to move further upmarket and go all-electric in 2025.

Jaguar began to cull its current line-up earlier this year when it stopped building the XE and XF executive cars, and the F-Type sports car.

This leaves the popular F-Pace as the only Jaguar model not currently marked for death, with production of the premium mid-size SUV set to continue for the foreseeable future at the company’s UK plant in Solihull and in China for the domestic market.

But while production of the aforementioned model is coming to an end, a spokesperson for JLR told Auto Express that sales of the current nameplates should continue throughout 2024 and, in some markets, well into 2025. There’s obviously plenty of stock left for now.

JLR’s Solihull facility – where the forthcoming Range Rover Electric will be built – is also going to be responsible for producing the three new models Jaguar has on the way. First to arrive is a four-door GT that’s set to be the most powerful Jaguar production car ever made, and trump the I-Pace – it’s first and only electric car to date – in terms of both range and charging capabilities.

Speaking to Auto Express earlier this year, CEO of JLR Adrian Mardell revealed: “we will have prototypes of the new Jaguar GT on the road this year and it is our intention that you will see something this year.” The GT and the other two new Jaguars will all sit on a bespoke EV platform called ‘Jaguar Electrified Architecture’ (JEA).

