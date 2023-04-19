New Jaguar GT due soon as first of a three-car luxury line-up

The reinvention of Jaguar as a luxury brand is just around the corner, with managing director Rawdon Glover confirming the new, design-led brand will launch three cars over the next three years – each with an average transaction price of £120,000.

The maker ishoping to reveal its first model – a four-door saloon – before the end of the year, ahead of customer cars arriving towards the end of 2025, possibly early 2026. Following this, we’ll see a Bentley Continental-rivalling coupé and a large SUV. Glover confirmed the brand will not chase volume, “you’ll want a Jaguar, not need one,” he said.

Our exclusive image gives an idea of what we can expect the saloon to look like, based on a teaser image issued by the manufacturer in 2023. The striking rear shot shows how the saloon is likely to purposefully transition away from the design direction seen on the brand’s current line-up of cars, with a wide stance featuring distinct squared-off angles.

From clues published by Jaguar in that sole teaser image of the new car, our artist's impressions show how these design elements could combine with solid surfacing and advanced aerodynamic treatment – including a prominent diffuser to help boost range. Expect this look to be enhanced by razor-thin tail-lights.