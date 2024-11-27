Jaguar has to change, otherwise it will follow MG Rover on a route to a slow and painful demise

It was never going to be a smooth ride relaunching a brand as well loved in the UK as Jaguar. But for the responses online to be quite so immediately negative must have taken some at the company by surprise. They say that all publicity is good publicity, but this may be stretching the point in the same way the outcry at Ford’s resurrection of the Capri as an electric SUV did earlier this year.

Us Brits seem to excel in having marques we’re passionate about, but not enough to actually go out and buy their cars. The demise of the MG Rover Group is a prime example, so something had to change for a Jaguar brand that sold only 14,000-or-so cars in the UK last year, 29th in the league table, below Porsche and Lexus, and outsold four-to-one by stablemate Land Rover. It’s not a good look.

The point here is that it clearly wasn’t working the way things once were. Time will tell whether this shift to six-figure price tags and luxury electric cars is genius or folly, but to keep doing the same thing as before was the route to a slow and painful demise. Again, see MG Rover for details.