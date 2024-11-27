Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Jaguar has to change, otherwise it will follow MG Rover on a route to a slow and painful demise

Editor Paul Barker explores the reasons why Jaguar is reinventing itself as a luxury all-electric brand

By:Paul Barker
27 Nov 2024
Opinion - Jaguar

It was never going to be a smooth ride relaunching a brand as well loved in the UK as Jaguar. But for the responses online to be quite so immediately negative must have taken some at the company by surprise. They say that all publicity is good publicity, but this may be stretching the point in the same way the outcry at Ford’s resurrection of the Capri as an electric SUV did earlier this year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Us Brits seem to excel in having marques we’re passionate about, but not enough to actually go out and buy their cars. The demise of the MG Rover Group is a prime example, so something had to change for a Jaguar brand that sold only 14,000-or-so cars in the UK last year, 29th in the league table, below Porsche and Lexus, and outsold four-to-one by stablemate Land Rover. It’s not a good look.

The point here is that it clearly wasn’t working the way things once were. Time will tell whether this shift to six-figure price tags and luxury electric cars is genius or folly, but to keep doing the same thing as before was the route to a slow and painful demise. Again, see MG Rover for details.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Although the potential new customers for a reinvented Jaguar aren’t likely to be among the traditional buyers anyway, the level of animosity when it drip-fed its new logo and brand identity, complete with a video sequence designed to move its image forward several decades, was fascinating. It showed how interested people are in Jaguar as a brand, if not in actually buying any of its products. 

The double-edged sword of social media and online forums is that everyone can have a say – and plenty did – but I’m curious about what the more vociferous commentators would do with an ailing brand. Too many people seem to be wedded to a dream of a Jaguar that goes head to head with the best premium car makers in the world, but BMW sold almost eight cars in the UK for every Jag last year. In Germany the ratio was 73-to-1.

That’s not to say I think £130,000 four-door electric GTs are definitely the way to save Jaguar, but I’ll be sitting back with the popcorn when the concept car is revealed in the early hours of Tuesday 3 December, and we get a clearer look at the brand’s future direction.

I predict it’ll be worth setting the alarm for.

What do you think the future holds for Jaguar? Let us know in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

We need more extreme weather mobile phone alerts to save lives on UK roads
Opinion - floods

We need more extreme weather mobile phone alerts to save lives on UK roads

After being caught in the Spanish floods, Mike Rutherford thinks the UK could benefit from regular extreme weather mobile phone alerts
Opinion
24 Nov 2024
Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car
Osram Night Breaker 220

Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car

The latest additions to the world of automotive products from floor mats to dash cams...
Product reviews
22 Nov 2024
Jaguar concept car teased further in new image
2024 Jaguar badge teaser image

Jaguar concept car teased further in new image

The all-electric concept promises to have bold styling and showcases polarising new logo
News
22 Nov 2024
A test drive is vital before making any new or used car purchase
Opinion - test drive

A test drive is vital before making any new or used car purchase

Senior news reporter Alastair Crooks gives his expert advice on how to make the most of a 30-minute test drive in any potential new purchase
Opinion
21 Nov 2024

Most Popular

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa-e

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at our 2024 Used Car Awards
Opinion
20 Nov 2024
New Volvo XC90 T8 2024 review: popular plug-in hybrid is better than ever
Volvo XC90 T8 - front

New Volvo XC90 T8 2024 review: popular plug-in hybrid is better than ever

The Volvo XC90 SUV has been updated to keep if fresh against newer competition
Road tests
25 Nov 2024
​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax
car tax calculator

​Car tax 2024/2025: Understanding VED road tax

Confused by VED road tax? Our comprehensive guide explains how much you'll pay to tax your car in the 2024/25 financial year
Tips & advice
13 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content