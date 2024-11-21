New Jaguar GT concept leaked online ahead of official reveal

Here it is. The new Jaguar GT concept car has been leaked online ahead of its official reveal tomorrow at 1am UK time. Jaguar's bold rebrand, which will see the British premium car marque transform itself into an all-electric luxury car company, has already been dominating the headlines and it's hard to see this three-door coupe creation dropping Jag down the automotive news agenda.

The full design images that appeared on social media confirm what we'd already seen in a series of teaser images, that the front and rear end are dominated by large slatted rectangular grilles. The front end has slim headlights but the complete absence of light clusters at the rear suggests that the lighting elements will be contained within the grille itself. Other stand-out design elements include the long bonnet and the wraparound, pillarless glass house that supports the curved roof.

The leaked images also provide a glimpse of the Jaguar GT's starkly minimalist interior with its lozenge shaped steering wheel and almost total absence of switchgear. The driver and passenger seats appear to be split by a high centre console with gold metallic trim on top.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Jaguar concept will be revealed in full at Miami Art Week on 3 December, and it represents the drastic change from the Jaguar norm that the teaser campaign has led everyone to expect.