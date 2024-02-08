Jeep Renegade gets all tech-savvy with 2024 update

With its retro-inspired exterior design, the Jeep Renegade still manages to stand out in the small SUV class despite now having being on sale for a decade. That’s not to say it didn’t need a little help to keep it looking fresh inside. Jeep has come to the rescue, adding a new dash layout and some tech changes for the 2024 Renegade.

The updated Jeep Renegade is available to order in Europe with UK sales starting imminently. Jeep says the Renegade is the “modern heir of the Willys”, Jeep’s legendary WWII vehicle, although with the slightly smaller Avenger now on the scene, the brand obviously thought some modernisation of the interior technology would be welcome for the Renegade.

The most obvious changes are the new 10.1-inch central infotainment screen (40 per cent larger than before) and a 10.25-inch driver’s display. There’s also a new digital camera, USB-A and USB-C connectivity, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Not only is the central screen much larger than before, it has a better resolution for a crisper display. That’s just as well because the infotainment has been refreshed too, with five times quicker processing, 4G over-the-air updates and simplified Jeep app connectivity between the infotainment screen and your smartphone.

These fresh changes come just weeks after the Jeep Renegade went off sale in the US. Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep brand in Europe, reinforced the Renegade’s position in Europe, however, saying: “The new Jeep Renegade 2024 marks a turning point. Thanks to these product enhancements, the new Jeep Renegade MY24 will continue to be one of the protagonists in the B-SUV segment”.

UK pricing and specifications are yet to be announced, but we expect the 2024 car will probably receive the same ‘Trailhawk’, ‘Limited’ and ‘Upland’ trim levels as before. We will certainly see the same powertrain lineup however, with a plug-in hybrid 4Xe and the mild-hybrid ‘e-Hybrid’.

Now read more about the best small SUVs to buy...