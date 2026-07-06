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New 2026 KGM Musso Rhino is tough, plush and cheaper than the Ford Ranger

KGM is combining capability and luxury with its new Musso Rhino pick-up truck

By:Jordan Katsianis
6 Jul 2026
KGM Musso Rhino - dashboard22

KGM has revealed its latest pick-up truck for the UK, offering class-leading payloads and a 3.5-tonne towing limit paired with high-end interior finishes and new technology. The KGM Musso Rhino is a new variant of the Korean brand’s long-standing pick-up, offering more luxury and tech alongside even higher levels of ability. Starting at £38,995 (ex VAT), it’s also considerably less expensive than many rivals, including the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

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The Musso Rhino isn’t an all-new model, but offers considerable upgrades over the standard Musso on which it is based. Key to these changes is a tough new look up front, throwing out the chrome face for something much tougher, plus the inclusion of new LED headlights and full-width daytime running lights.  

As well as that, every body panel is new, while the wider plastic wheel arch surrounds feature contrasting orange markers. There’s also a boxier, more robust-looking rear end and chunky new 18-inch wheels. 

The cabin has also been updated with higher-quality materials including Nappa leather on the seats, which are now heated and cooled in the front, and heated in the second row. The tech has also been revamped, with a new 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also a second 12.3-inch screen inside the instrument binnacle, 360-degree parking cameras and a full suite of active safety features including adaptive cruise control and a trailer sway control function. 

Core to the Musso Rhino’s package, though, is sheer toughness, and to this end it offers an impressive 1,090kg payload capacity and 3.5-tonne towing limit. However, if you need even more load-carrying ability, KGM is also offering a Rhino+ variant, which features a 310mm-longer bed, plus an increased payload of 1,200kg for an extra £1,000. 

That loadbed is full of new features, too, including LED lighting, an electronic tailgate latch, side-mounted steps for access, and eight tie-down hooks in the bed floor. 

KGM Musso Rhino - dashboard22

Both models feature the same 2.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine with 198bhp and 400Nm of torque. This is sent to a switchable four-wheel drive system via a six-speed automatic transmission with low-range gears. Fuel economy isn’t really this truck’s strong point, though, with a combined rating of just 29.6mpg, and CO2 emissions of 252g/km. 

The Musso Rhino and Rhino+ are available to order now, and will reach customers in the next few months. 

If you’re in the market for a rough-and-ready pick-up truck like this new KGM or any of its rivals, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all our latest deals.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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