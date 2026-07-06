KGM has revealed its latest pick-up truck for the UK, offering class-leading payloads and a 3.5-tonne towing limit paired with high-end interior finishes and new technology. The KGM Musso Rhino is a new variant of the Korean brand’s long-standing pick-up, offering more luxury and tech alongside even higher levels of ability. Starting at £38,995 (ex VAT), it’s also considerably less expensive than many rivals, including the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

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The Musso Rhino isn’t an all-new model, but offers considerable upgrades over the standard Musso on which it is based. Key to these changes is a tough new look up front, throwing out the chrome face for something much tougher, plus the inclusion of new LED headlights and full-width daytime running lights.

As well as that, every body panel is new, while the wider plastic wheel arch surrounds feature contrasting orange markers. There’s also a boxier, more robust-looking rear end and chunky new 18-inch wheels.

The cabin has also been updated with higher-quality materials including Nappa leather on the seats, which are now heated and cooled in the front, and heated in the second row. The tech has also been revamped, with a new 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also a second 12.3-inch screen inside the instrument binnacle, 360-degree parking cameras and a full suite of active safety features including adaptive cruise control and a trailer sway control function.

Core to the Musso Rhino’s package, though, is sheer toughness, and to this end it offers an impressive 1,090kg payload capacity and 3.5-tonne towing limit. However, if you need even more load-carrying ability, KGM is also offering a Rhino+ variant, which features a 310mm-longer bed, plus an increased payload of 1,200kg for an extra £1,000.

That loadbed is full of new features, too, including LED lighting, an electronic tailgate latch, side-mounted steps for access, and eight tie-down hooks in the bed floor.

Both models feature the same 2.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine with 198bhp and 400Nm of torque. This is sent to a switchable four-wheel drive system via a six-speed automatic transmission with low-range gears. Fuel economy isn’t really this truck’s strong point, though, with a combined rating of just 29.6mpg, and CO2 emissions of 252g/km.

The Musso Rhino and Rhino+ are available to order now, and will reach customers in the next few months.

If you’re in the market for a rough-and-ready pick-up truck like this new KGM or any of its rivals, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all our latest deals.