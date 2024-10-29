Kia Tasman enters the fray against Ford Ranger in fast-growing pick-up class

Kia has revealed its long-awaited Tasman dual-cab pick-up truck, designed specifically to rival the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux. While these sorts of workhorses have always been more of a natural fit in North America or Australia than Europe, the midsize pick-up class, in which the Tasman competes, is one of the world’s fastest growing segments – and that includes the UK.

However, there’s no immediate plan to bring the Tasman over to the UK despite being launched in a right-hand drive model from the get-go for the Australian market. In any case, it wouldn’t take too much imagination to see it lined up alongside the incredibly popular Ford Ranger or tough Toyota Hilux on British worksites – or campsites.

It comes with some fairly serious off-road chops, too, sharing a similar basic setup to its rivals in running on a rugged body-on-frame chassis with a segmented cab and various tray options. This includes a steel-sided tray as well as a more integrated tub – signs that the range will vary greatly between commercial work trucks at one end and more stylised lifestyle options.

Four-wheel drive is standard on all but the base model, and is actively variable depending on the drivetrain mode, and then tuned further for additional Sand, Mud, Snow and Rock modes. There’s also an electronically-locking rear differential on off road-focused X-Trek models, plus a Ground View Monitor that can picture the road surface via the on-board cameras. Kia also quotes a very impressive 800mm wading depth, granted by the high-mounted engine intake.