Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Kia PV7 and PV9 up next in brand's electric van onslaught

Funky-looking Kia PV5 will receive two larger siblings in 2027 and 2029

By:Jordan Katsianis
9 Apr 2025
Kia PV5 - MPV above

Kia has confirmed that it will expand its new PV family of electric commercial vehicles with two additions called PV7 and PV9 in 2027 and 2029 respectively. The PV5, which was revealed in the last few months, has already begun making waves due to its modular design and dedicated platform – and these two new larger models will only reinforce Kia’s ambitions when they arrive towards the end of the decade. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Both PV7 and PV9 will be optimised for the domestic Korean and European markets, where Kia is targeting sales of 250,000 units by 2030. The two vans will be built in Korea, but Kia will also partner with local conversion companies to ensure the different variations are best suited to multiple use cases across diverse markets. 

The new models should both share the PV5’s modularity, which is facilitated by the dedicated electric platform. While specific applications have yet to be revealed, we can get some understanding of the sheer variety of applications Kia has in mind thanks to the PV5. 

As revealed at the Seoul Mobility Show, the PV5 will be available in passenger, cargo and chassis-cab body types. Plus among the converted models are a premium business version, a light camper, a crew van, and open-bed and boxed-truck variants with or without refrigeration.

Elsewhere, Kia’s Tasman pick-up is on the cusp of its official launch in markets including Australia, the Middle East and Korea, and this will soon be joined by a dedicated all-electric pick-up designed specifically for North America. This will be built on a new EV architecture and designed for both urban and leisure use, with a focus on cabin space, interior technology and a high towing capacity.

This new pick-up is unlikely to be available in Europe or the UK, and instead it'll be optimised to take as much market share as possible – maybe as much as seven per cent – in the lucrative North American markets. 

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025
New Kia PV5 Spielraum concepts are designed for both work and play
Kia PV5 Spielraum concept - front angled

New Kia PV5 Spielraum concepts are designed for both work and play

Korean brand Kia has only just revealed its new range of vans, but is already giving us a clue to the new PV5’s full potential
News
3 Apr 2025
Kia PV5 ‘light camper’ confirmed for production alongside huge range expansion
Kia PV5 Passenger - side

Kia PV5 ‘light camper’ confirmed for production alongside huge range expansion

A new leisure vehicle is on the cards for Kia’s new all-electric commercial range
News
3 Apr 2025
Kia has grown into a firm UK favourite, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down
Opinion - Kia Success

Kia has grown into a firm UK favourite, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down

Paul Barker explains why the Korean brand is managing to win the hearts of so many British buyers
Opinion
5 Mar 2025

Most Popular

New baby Land Rover Defender Sport on the way and we’ve spotted it testing
Baby Electric Land Rover Defender Sport - front 3/4

New baby Land Rover Defender Sport on the way and we’ve spotted it testing

A new, smaller and all-electric version of the Defender is on its way
News
8 Apr 2025
‘Lewis Hamilton, the founder of BYD and me, a lot can happen in 30 years’
Opinion - BYD

‘Lewis Hamilton, the founder of BYD and me, a lot can happen in 30 years’

Our Chief columnist Mike Rutherford celebrates 30 uninterrupted years of Auto Express columns with a look back, and forward
Opinion
6 Apr 2025
New 2025 Volvo XC60 undercuts big-selling BMW X3 and Audi Q5
Volvo XC60 - front 3/4 static

New 2025 Volvo XC60 undercuts big-selling BMW X3 and Audi Q5

The facelifted version of Volvo’s best-selling mid-sized SUV gets a new look and more tech, and it’s on sale now
News
8 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content