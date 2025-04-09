Kia PV7 and PV9 up next in brand's electric van onslaught

Kia has confirmed that it will expand its new PV family of electric commercial vehicles with two additions called PV7 and PV9 in 2027 and 2029 respectively. The PV5, which was revealed in the last few months, has already begun making waves due to its modular design and dedicated platform – and these two new larger models will only reinforce Kia’s ambitions when they arrive towards the end of the decade.

Both PV7 and PV9 will be optimised for the domestic Korean and European markets, where Kia is targeting sales of 250,000 units by 2030. The two vans will be built in Korea, but Kia will also partner with local conversion companies to ensure the different variations are best suited to multiple use cases across diverse markets.

The new models should both share the PV5’s modularity, which is facilitated by the dedicated electric platform. While specific applications have yet to be revealed, we can get some understanding of the sheer variety of applications Kia has in mind thanks to the PV5.

As revealed at the Seoul Mobility Show, the PV5 will be available in passenger, cargo and chassis-cab body types. Plus among the converted models are a premium business version, a light camper, a crew van, and open-bed and boxed-truck variants with or without refrigeration.

Elsewhere, Kia’s Tasman pick-up is on the cusp of its official launch in markets including Australia, the Middle East and Korea, and this will soon be joined by a dedicated all-electric pick-up designed specifically for North America. This will be built on a new EV architecture and designed for both urban and leisure use, with a focus on cabin space, interior technology and a high towing capacity.

This new pick-up is unlikely to be available in Europe or the UK, and instead it'll be optimised to take as much market share as possible – maybe as much as seven per cent – in the lucrative North American markets.

