The Kia EV5 GT will go on sale in the UK and Europe in spring 2026, Auto Express can confirm. The information, announced in a presentation made to automotive media in Korea this week, also revealed the car’s power output and some key performance stats.

While the standard Kia EV5 has yet to launch in the UK, Kia is already preparing to unveil its hot range-topper, with a “Q2 2026” on-sale date now confirmed. The EV5 GT will get two motors, producing a combined 225kW (302bhp), plus 480Nm of torque. That pegs it slightly shy of the 335bhp Skoda Enyaq vRS – a car Kia will surely have in its sights when the flagship EV5 arrives next year.

The only other headline figure so far confirmed to Auto Express is the EV5 GT’s 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds. That number is, again, a little way off the Enyaq, which completes the same sprint in 5.4 seconds – a stat that recently made it the fastest-accelerating Skoda ever, alongside its smaller Elroq vRS sibling.

Range and charging stats have not yet been disclosed, although we know the GT will use the same 81.4kWh battery as the EV5 Long Range, suggesting a range in the region of 300 miles should be within reach. A less powerful 261bhp dual motor model will launch at the same time, though again, range figures haven’t been revealed.

We don’t know exactly what visual changes will be made to the EV5 GT, although we can expect a subtly sporty makeover, plus the usual acid-green accents on the brake calipers and interior. Kia has confirmed a “dedicated” GT alloy-wheel design, plus a “matte Magma Red” hero colour for the hot SUV.

We’ll have to wait a little longer for prices, but given its positioning, it’ll almost certainly command a premium over the AWD Long Range in GT-Line trim. A price of around £50,000 would keep things competitive alongside cars such as the Enyaq vRS and Volkswagen ID.4 GTX.

