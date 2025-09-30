Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hot 302bhp Kia EV5 GT is coming to the UK next year

Kia has revealed a few headline stats for its forthcoming Skoda Kodiaq vRS rival, including power output and a 0-62mph time

By:Richard Ingram
30 Sep 2025
Kia EV5 GT - front static

The Kia EV5 GT will go on sale in the UK and Europe in spring 2026, Auto Express can confirm. The information, announced in a presentation made to automotive media in Korea this week, also revealed the car’s power output and some key performance stats.

While the standard Kia EV5 has yet to launch in the UK, Kia is already preparing to unveil its hot range-topper, with a “Q2 2026” on-sale date now confirmed. The EV5 GT will get two motors, producing a combined 225kW (302bhp), plus 480Nm of torque. That pegs it slightly shy of the 335bhp Skoda Enyaq vRS – a car Kia will surely have in its sights when the flagship EV5 arrives next year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The only other headline figure so far confirmed to Auto Express is the EV5 GT’s 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds. That number is, again, a little way off the Enyaq, which completes the same sprint in 5.4 seconds – a stat that recently made it the fastest-accelerating Skoda ever, alongside its smaller Elroq vRS sibling.

Range and charging stats have not yet been disclosed, although we know the GT will use the same 81.4kWh battery as the EV5 Long Range, suggesting a range in the region of 300 miles should be within reach. A less powerful 261bhp dual motor model will launch at the same time, though again, range figures haven’t been revealed.

We don’t know exactly what visual changes will be made to the EV5 GT, although we can expect a subtly sporty makeover, plus the usual acid-green accents on the brake calipers and interior. Kia has confirmed a “dedicated” GT alloy-wheel design, plus a “matte Magma Red” hero colour for the hot SUV.

We’ll have to wait a little longer for prices, but given its positioning, it’ll almost certainly command a premium over the AWD Long Range in GT-Line trim. A price of around £50,000 would keep things competitive alongside cars such as the Enyaq vRS and Volkswagen ID.4 GTX.

The fast electric SUV market is hotting up, and we’ve got plenty of deals on the brilliant Skoda Enyaq available via the Auto Express Buy a Car service. Check out how much you could save right now…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Kia EV5: Sportage-sized EV undercuts Tesla Model Y with sub-£40k price tag
Kia EV5 - front static

New Kia EV5: Sportage-sized EV undercuts Tesla Model Y with sub-£40k price tag

The wait for Kia’s mid-size electric SUV is nearly over, and it’s more competitively priced than expected, from £39,295
News
1 Sep 2025

Most Popular

BYD, Skoda and Renault are giving premium car brands a run for their money
Opinion - premium car brands, header image

BYD, Skoda and Renault are giving premium car brands a run for their money

Mike Rutherford thinks traditional premium car brands are beyond the reach of most car buyers, and the competition is now closing the gap
Opinion
28 Sep 2025
Watch out! Xiaomi cars coming to Europe in 2027
Xiaomi YU7 - front cornering

Watch out! Xiaomi cars coming to Europe in 2027

The maker of the fastest electric production car to lap the Nürburgring confirms a target date for European sales, plus opens new R&D centre
News
26 Sep 2025
9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm
Coolest SUVs coming soon - September 2025 header image

9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm

Thought SUVs couldn't be cool? Here are some forthcoming contenders that should have the grunt – and the looks
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content