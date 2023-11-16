Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Kia Sorento facelift makes LA debut: 7-seater gains fresh face and new tech

New look and upgraded tech for Kia’s seven seat SUV, which was previewed online earlier in the year

by: Steve Fowler
16 Nov 2023
Kia Sorento 2024 facelift26

Kia has officially pulled the wraps off of its facelifted Kia Sorento SUV at the LA Auto Show, after previewing the changes in a social media post back in July. 

The external changes are limited to a more modern light treatment, taking the lead from Kia’s new EV9 and featuring bold T-shaped LED daytime running lights and hidden, stacked LED headlights. The front grille is larger and bolder, while the bumpers have been reprofiled with a wider skid plate. 

The rear changes are more subtle, but feature a more minimalist light clusters, very much in tune with the Star Map theme at the front featuring thin, vertical LEDs. The Sorento badge has also been repositioned with more bumper reprofiling. 

Inside, there’s been a major tech upgrade with more than a hint of the popular, smaller Sportage model and, again, the EV9. A panoramic curved display with twin 12.3-inch displays features Kia’s latest operating system which promises more features and faster reactions. Over the air updates now feature, while you can also use your Smartphone as a digital key. The three-row, seven-seat layout inside remains the same as before.  

Kia Sorento 2024 facelift cabin26

Expect the hybrid engine line-up to continue in the new Sorento, with a 226bhp 1.6-litre HEV, and a 261bhp PHEV that pairs that same engine with a 13.8kWh battery and electric motor. Four-wheel drive features on all cars, but it’s likely that the current diesel option could disappear from UK price lists. 

Kia has been slimming down the Sorento range in advance of the facelifted car’s arrival, but expect the line-up to broadly mirror the rest of Kia’s range with GT-line and GT-line S models likely to make up the bulk of sales. 

The new model is expected to arrive in UK showrooms towards the middle of next year, with prices starting at around the £40,000 mark. That proposed figure should see Kia bring back the cheaper entry-level cars that’ve been missing from the outgoing line-up for some time. 

What do you think of the new-look Kia Sorento? Let us know in the comments...

Steve Fowler
Editor-in-chief

Steve Fowler has been editor-in-chief of Auto Express since 2011 and is responsible for all editorial content across the website and magazine. He has previously edited What Car?, Autocar and What Hi-Fi? and has been writing about cars for the best part of 30 years. 

Recommended

New Subaru Forester poised for big LA Motor Show reveal
Subaru Forester - wheel
News

New Subaru Forester poised for big LA Motor Show reveal

An all-new generation of Subaru’s mid-size SUV is nearing launch
10 Nov 2023
New Lucid Gravity electric SUV to touch down at 2023 LA Auto Show
Lucid Gravity teaser
News

New Lucid Gravity electric SUV to touch down at 2023 LA Auto Show

The seven-seater follow-up to the Lucid Air saloon will boast “supercar levels of performance”
20 Oct 2023

Most Popular

New 2024 Volkswagen Golf: back to basics for mid-life facelift
Facelifted Volkswagen Golf 8 spy shot
News

New 2024 Volkswagen Golf: back to basics for mid-life facelift

The Golf will take a U-turn with interior technology and get a new exterior look
13 Nov 2023
Land Rover Defender vs Ineos Grenadier vs Ford Ranger Raptor: the ultimate off-road shootout
Land Rover Defender, Ineos Grenadier and Ford Ranger Raptor - front action
Car group tests

Land Rover Defender vs Ineos Grenadier vs Ford Ranger Raptor: the ultimate off-road shootout

The Ineos Grenadier takes on the Land Rover Defender and Ford Ranger Raptor to see where it fits in the 4x4 sector
11 Nov 2023
Deal of the Day: £249 a month for an iconic Mazda MX-5 roadster
Mazda MX-5 Kizuna - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: £249 a month for an iconic Mazda MX-5 roadster

Our Deal of the Day for 13 November is the Mazda MX-5 offering bundles of fun for under £250 per month
13 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content