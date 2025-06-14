Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage hasn’t been this cheap for a while… but there’s a catch

Kia’s big-selling SUV looks great value on a two-year lease, so much so that it’s our Car Deal of the Day for 19 September

By:Steve Walker
19 Sep 2025
Kia Sportage - side panning
  • Under £236 per month
  • Mid-range model has most of the kit you need
  • One of the UK’s most popular cars

Back in June, we were so impressed by Kia’s Sportage SUV being available for £255 per month, we made it our Car Deal of the Day. Fast forward three months and you can now get it for £236. No prizes, then, for guessing what today’s Car Deal of the Day is. 

There is a catch here, though. This lease deal from Select Car Leasing via the Auto Express Buy A Car service is for the pre-facelift model. There’s a new, updated version available to order that we’ve already reviewed, partly explaining why you can have a brand new example of the old Sportage for a knockdown price.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

That price is £235.64 a month for 24 months. You need a £3,182 initial payment and the annual mileage limit is 5,000, although you can extend this to 8,000 for an extra £18 a month, which many customers will want to do. 

This is no base-spec model, either. You’ll be getting the mid-range ‘3’ specification with the 1.6 T-GDi mild-hybrid petrol engine and front-wheel drive, which features a 157bhp motor capable of 0-62mph in just under 10 seconds and offers 43.5mpg official fuel economy. 

The numbers are nothing groundbreaking, but the Sportage is one of those cars whose strong point is a lack of weak points. The driving experience is comfortable, competent and relaxed, and the performance is more than adequate for most. 

3 trim brings heated leather seats, a parking camera and Kia’s infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay among a lot of other add-ons. All in all it’s a great price for one of our favourite family SUVs, even if there’s a newer model now on the scene. 

Kia Sportage - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Kia Sportage leasing offers from leading providers on our Kia Sportage hub page…

Check out the Kia Sportage deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

