Kia’s range of all-electric models now spans all the important market segments, but it’s the petrol and hybrid-powered Sportage that remains the firm’s most popular car – and we’ve just spotted the next one testing.

The new Sportage will be the sixth generation of Kia’s compact SUV and it will have massive shoes to fill, as the current model is the UK’s third best-selling car, despite arriving back in 2021.

These spy shots, our first of the new Sportage on the road, don’t reveal too much in terms of design details, but do give us a good idea of the proportions of the Mk6 model. It’s still very much an SUV in profile, with a high roofline, tall bonnet line and plenty of ground clearance.

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The overall character of the Sportage is likely to mimic that of the similarly sized, all-electric EV5. Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy took on a new approach with the likes of the EV4 and EV3, and the facelifted Sportage, which arrived in 2024, aligned more closely to the electric cars, with its new ‘Star Map’ headlights and more angular shape.

The new car is set to go even further in that direction, bringing the designs of Kia’s combustion and pure-EV models even closer.